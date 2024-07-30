Fifty years ago The Rocky Horror Show, one of the most successful musicals ever written, took to the stage and has played almost continuously since then to a claimed 30 million people in 30 countries and even more when you take the movie version into account.
Now its creator, Richard O’Brien, has produced a new play for the times.
Whereas the Rocky Horror Show reflected the gender-bending, glam-rock era of the early ‘70s, his new work, Kingdom of Bling, is a reaction to the divisive, conspiracy-fuelled, polarised politics of today.
“The Kingdom of Bling is a satirical fairy tale,” O’Brien said at the nationwide launch for the musical in Auckland. “I was driven to write it by the dreadfulness of Donald Trump’s presence in the world.