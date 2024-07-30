“I just wanted to write something disparaging that was entertaining at the same time and take us on a fairy tale… there’s a dark edge to fairy tales and it couldn’t get any darker than, than Mr Trump’s presence in the world.”

The 40-minute show draws from fairytales like Peter and the Wolf and more fantastical stories like Alice in Wonderland, O’Brien said.

Photo / Jason Oxenham

O’Brien stars as The Narrator alongside and ensemble of extraordinary characters – giants, a menacing fox, trolls and the king, the obnoxious ‘The He’ (no prizes for guessing who that is).

And it’s all driven along with O’Brien’s trademark operatic rock style that made Rocky Horror such a hit.

O’Brien laments the world of today and the lack of community in our society.

“We don’t know our neighbours the way we used to, people aren’t going to the shops the same way,” he said. “We’re living our individual lives, fragmented lives and that’s not, that’s not healthy for society.

“I want New Zealand to come together as a happy community and, not have these divisions.”

Being true to his principles, O’Brien is donating all royalties from this show to the Starship Children’s Hospital in perpetuity.

The Kingdom of the Bling starts its world tour of New Zealand in Ashburton in October and plays all around the country. Tickets are on sale through Ticketek, Ticketmaster, Eventfinda and local agents.