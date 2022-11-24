Weekend weather: More messy conditions on the way

A grey cloud hangs over Napier. Forecasters are expecting more widespread rain this weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

Unsettled weather that’s put a dampener on November isn’t expected to let up this weekend, with forecasters picking more showers and rain throughout most of the country.

A westerly flow that’s brought a series of active fronts across New Zealand – including showers, thunderstorms and hail – was expected to weaken today.

But that’s being chased by a broad trough moving eastward over the country, bringing more showers to most regions.

MetService was forecasting isolated showers and cloudy weather across the North Island tomorrow, which would be more widespread in the west between Taumarunui and Horowhenua.

After another thundery night, today's thunderstorm outlook is looking relatively "quiet"😮‍💨



Not too quiet though, with some areas still in with a small chance of a lightning flash or two⚡



For full details, head to https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd pic.twitter.com/b96gomnRxB — MetService (@MetService) November 24, 2022

The exception was Gisborne and southern Wairarapa, which could expect mainly fine weather tomorrow.

Further south, the agency forecast rain and showers for most areas – with slightly better conditions for Nelson and Marlborough – ahead of more rainy weather around New Zealand on Sunday.

“This weekend, in a nutshell, is basically what we’ve been dealing with over the past couple of months – that’s pretty topsy-turvy weather that’s more wet than dry,” Niwa Weather forecaster Ben Noll said.

“The South Island – particularly in the east – should be watching out for showers and maybe even thunderstorm activity during the afternoon tomorrow.”

The messy conditions were expected to begin clearing from Monday, with Northland and Auckland seeing mainly fine weather.

Aside from a select few in Otago & Southland, all of Aotearoa New Zealand has had near or above normal (🟢) so far this month...



It's been the wettest November on record in Whangārei 💧



🤞 We're watching for a drier trend around the start of December! pic.twitter.com/E7VXgfLJ1c — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 24, 2022

WeatherWatch.co.nz wasn’t forecasting the next high pressure system until next week

“There is more unsettled weather on the way, it must be said,” the company said.

“Our next high looks to be due sometime in early December, the 5th December more accurately although this date will likely vary between now and then.”