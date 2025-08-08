Advertisement
Weekend weather: Fresh snow, cold temperatures and showers continue

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The showery weekend brings an increased risk of snow in high-lying areas for the top half of the South Island and the Western half of the North Island.

Fresh snow dumpings on both islands, icy temperatures and a widespread scattering of showers are set to dominate the weekend’s weather across the country.

MetService said some relief is on the way today, with clearer skies expected in western regions as another high-pressure system approaches.

This system will

