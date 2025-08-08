Weekend weather: Fresh snow, cold temperatures and showers continue

“Alongside these southerlies, strong to gale-force winds and rough seas are forecast to affect the eastern coastline,” MetService said.

Where will the showers hit?

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti told the Herald Kiwis are still in for a showery start to the weekend.

“We have showers continuing to spread north over the country, clearing in the west of the South Island by the afternoon.

“For Christchurch, we’re expecting showers to persist throughout most of the day there. I think those in Banks Peninsula might see more showers than people inland.

“For Wellington, showers for most of the day. We also do have a risk for Wellington that there might be snow flurries at about 500m.

“Most of the people inland in the city will see just showery conditions,” Shiviti said.

Fresh snow dumpings on both islands, icy temperatures and a scattering of showers are set to dominate the weekend’s weather. Photo / NZTA

Aucklanders should expect to see a few showers that will persist for most of the day.

“In the evening, we do see a clearance, especially from the eastern side of Auckland. But then about the west coast, there might be a shower or two lingering up until late at night,” Shiviti said.

On Sunday, those showers will slowly clear from the south.

“A lot of the showers will be in eastern parts of the North Island, specifically the Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, and Wairarapa region. Also, Wellington will be affected,” Shiviti said.

Wellington is likely to have persistent showers for most of the day, and Auckland is in for a cloudy Sunday and will remain mostly dry.

Chilly temperatures and fresh snow

Shiviti said temperatures are expected to remain cold across the weekend and into early next week.

“We’re not expecting an increase in the temperatures from now going into the next few days and into midweek next week. So, frosty conditions should persist at night and in the mornings.”

He said there are a few places that will see temperatures drop 4C this weekend.

Multiple South Island regions will feel the bite in the air with a maximum high of 7C today.

“Christchurch should have [a low] around 2C, same for Ashburton. Timaru should be at -1C, Dunedin Airport should be at 1C.

“Twizel at -2C, Alexandra 0C, same for Queenstown,” Shiviti said.

There is fresh snow expected to hit both the North and South Islands this weekend.

“In Marlborough, we should see snow to about 400m. And that should also move to the northern parts, so the higher ground in Wellington, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, at around 500 or 600m.”

Desert Rd (SH1) is currently under a road snowfall warning until 10am today.

Snow showers are expected to affect the road during the morning, with potential for 1 to 3 cm of snow to accumulate at times above 800m, with lesser amounts down to 600m.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.