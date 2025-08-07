Advertisement
Weather: Incoming cold fronts and rainfall forecast to sweep across New Zealand

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MetService National Weather August 7 - 8. Video / MetService

Heavy rain is forecast to briefly sweep across New Zealand tomorrow, followed by bone-chilling temperatures for the rest of the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald a weather system was currently making its way up the South Island.

“Mostly along the western parts, but even eastern parts are

