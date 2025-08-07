Another heavy rain watch is set to come into effect from 4pm until 3am tomorrow.

In the already rain-sodden Tasman region, a heavy rain watch is forecast to begin from 11pm until 5am tomorrow (Friday).

Makgabutlane said the rainfall would reach the North Island by tomorrow morning.

“The morning period for places like Northland, Auckland, down through the Waikato and the whole western part of the North Island, it could be a bit of a wet morning when the weather system moves through.

“It could be moving through the Northland, Auckland period during commuter time.”

The meteorologist said southerly winds were also forecast to sweep through the country.

Enjoy it while it lasts!” 🌤️ Temperatures will stay relatively mild across the country for the next couple of days. But come Saturday, a cold southerly change will bring a real chill, dropping temps into the single digits and bringing frosts to some areas 🥶



🔗Check out our… pic.twitter.com/T6TxJ7WDFw — MetService (@MetService) August 7, 2025

“Those southerly winds could be pretty strong, especially for eastern parts of the country and the lower North Island,” Makgabutlane said.

“Even after the brief heavy rain band, we are still expecting some showers.”

Temperatures are also forecast to plunge to single digits for much of the country tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.

“Places like Taupō are going to reach a maximum of 9C on Saturday and Sunday, Masterton is forecast to reach a maximum of 8C, and Waiouru will reach a maximum of 5C on Saturday and 3C on Sunday,” Makgabutlane said.

“Christchurch is forecast to reach a high of 8C on Saturday and Sunday, and places like Central Otago and Dunedin will only hit a high of 7-8C.”

Makgabutlane said Auckland would reach a high of 16C tomorrow.

“But when that weather system moves through and the winds turn southerly, Auckland is expecting a high temperature of 13C,” she said.

“That, combined with those southwesterly winds, will mean a bit of a chilly feeling.

“Sunday morning in Auckland Central will only be 5C expected and only 3C on Monday morning.”

Road snowfall warnings have been issued for South Island alpine roads from early tomorrow until about midday.

David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.