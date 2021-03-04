Weekend set to calm after Thursday night's thunderstorm action

Thursday's stormy scene over the Raukawa hills. Photo / Paul Taylor

The weekend's weather forecast is a lot less energetic than the thunderstorms spread across Hawke's Bay on Thursday afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the weekend was not following in Thursday's "active" footsteps.

"It's a good-looking start to the weekend."

Hines said the sun is set to be shining on Saturday morning, but cloud will begin to hang over as the day moves on.

"There is actually another band of rain moving across the North Island from the southwest to the northeast. But, by the time it reaches Hawke's Bay it'll have lost most of its oomph."

Hastings, Napier and Wairoa are all expected to reach 27C on Saturday.

Waipukurau will be slightly cooler with an expected high of 26C.

Hines said Sunday will be similar to Saturday, continuing the calm stretch.

"On Sunday there is high cloud throughout the day, possible chances of an evening shower with variable winds for the region."

Hastings, Napier and Wairoa will be three degrees colder and cloudier than Saturday, reaching a high of 24C and Waipukurau will get to 22C.

On Thursday afternoon MetService issued several changing severe thunderstorm warnings.

Their weather radar first detected severe thunderstorms at 2.52pm and 3.05pm for the Hastings and Rangitikei districts - including the northern Ruahine Range and Kereru.

They then issued a warning for the top of the region and the bottom.

Porangahau, Wairoa and Mahia Peninsula experienced rain, hail and lightning flashes.

A Porangahau local said there was a brief hailstorm, with hail about a third of the size of a golf ball.

At 5pm the severe thunderstorm warning was lifted for the Gisborne Hawke's Bay radar area.