Wild weather has hammered the country yet again this week in the ninth severe weather event to hit Aotearoa in the last two months as experts explain how climate change could be a factor. Video / NZ Herald

Wild weather has hammered the country yet again this week in the ninth severe weather event to hit Aotearoa in the last two months as experts explain how climate change could be a factor. Video / NZ Herald

Civil Defence officials have been on standby overnight, as wild weather has caused flooding around Canterbury and Otago.

In Christchurch, there are reports of evacuations on Lower Styx Rd and flooding in Avondale, Mairehau, Wainoni and Spencerville.

About 35 homes in North Dunedin, including some student flats, have been evacuated due to the flood risk from the Water of Leith stream.

Officials have also been keeping a close eye on Lindsay Creek in North East Valley.

Otago Civil Defence Controller Matt Alley says rivers and streams have been rising rapidly around Otago.

There is still a severe weather warning in place for North Otago, Dunedin and Canterbury south of Rākaia River.

A media release from Dunedin City Council at late last night stated no "major flooding" had occurred following a deluge in the area that prompted evacuations.

"We remain vigilant and are keeping a close eye on streams and rivers, particularly in the North Dunedin area," the statement read.

🎚️ July rainfall has been record-breaking!



About two dozen locations are tracking toward a record or near record wet July, with more places being added to the list every day 💧



Rainfall has been 200-400% of normal about eastern & inland parts of the South Island... pic.twitter.com/ZwFEV0jHLg — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 26, 2022

A small number of people had visited the recently opened evacuation centre at Dunedin North Intermediate (34 North Rd).

Several patients from the Otago Community Hospice had been moved to Mercy Hospital as a precaution should the nearby Lindsay Creek flood.

Neither the Lindsay Creek, nor the Water of Leith had breached, but that could change following the 30-50 millimetres of rain expected before 10am today.

Sandbags were still available at The Valley Project next to North East Valley School on North Road, at Victoria Rd car park beside the Dunedin Ice Stadium in South Dunedin, and in Mosgiel at the Memorial Park car park.

Pedestrians wait to cross on the corner of St David St and Cumberland St during heavy rain on Tuesday. Photo / Otago Daily Times

The slow-moving front that had been travelling southwards down the South Island yesterday was expected to continue through to late morning before rain could ease.

Heavy rain warnings and watches from MetService persist into this morning for several Te Waipounamu east coast areas.

Emergency Management Otago group controller Matt Alley asked people to check their council websites, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Facebook pages for updates.

"Residents should continue to observe boil or conserve water notices and to ensure their household plan, emergency supplies including stored water and getaway kits are prepared.

"We're keeping a very close watching brief on the situation right across Otago, and are ready to escalate if necessary," he said.

Emergency Management said areas more vulnerable include, but are not limited to:

• SH1 is likely to close north of Maheno at Kakanui river and north of Hampden at Big Kuri Creek. due to flood waters and motorists are discouraged from travelling north unless essential.

• Mosgiel near the Silver Stream Spillway in Gordon Rd in particular

• Henley township on the Taieri

• Leith St, particularly between the foot and road bridges on the left bank of the Water of Leith

• Lindsay Creek, near the Hospice on North Rd

• Milton, due to run-off from surrounding hills around Milton

• SH1 at Waikouaiti

• Parts of South Dunedin, for example around Bathgate Park

Landslip hits home in Lyttelton

Heavy rain that flooded much of Christchurch brought down a slip into the back of a house in the port town of Lyttelton.

Dirt and mud came to rest around the two-storey home in Walkers Rd yesterday, high up on the hillside above the township.

Flooding for the second consecutive week in Christchurch led to a landside impacting a house in Lyttleton. Photo / George Heard

Two fire crews and a number of firefighters from Lyttelton were at the scene in an effort to protect the house.

Using shovels they dug out mud from around the house and created trenches for any excess water that came off the hill to run into.

A river of water as wide as half a metre had come off the property and was running down the road.

Civil Defence had also attended the Walkers Rd location to assess the current situation.

The owners of the property were at home and, concerned about the situation, have moved possessions out of the house.

Nearby neighbours had also been at the scene, concerned by the landslip and worried about water coming off the hill and down into their properties.

Christchurch had been hit with torrential rain since Monday night, the Avon River had breached its banks and surface flooding had occurred in a number of streets and properties across the city.

More rain was forecast to fall through to today, with snow also falling on the alpine passes, closing highways.

A new record monthly rainfall of over 212mm has been set for the month of July, beating the previous record of 199mm, set in 1978.

- Additional reporting from RNZ and Otago Daily Times