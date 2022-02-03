Traffic hitting surface flooding during heavy rain in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The capital is set to get drenched over the weekend, with MetService warning of torrential rain that could cause flooding and slips.

From 11pm on Friday through to 11pm on Saturday, Wellington will be under a heavy rain warning, with 100mm to 120mm forecast to fall in those 24 hours. At peak times, the rain could fall at a rate of 20mm per hour.

The heavy rain could make driving difficult as surface flooding could accumulate. Rivers and streams may rise rapidly and people are urged to be cautious.

Heavy Rain Warning (Orange) issued for Canterbury High Country, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Marlborough, Nelson, Taranaki, Tararua, Wairarapa, Wellington, Westland https://t.co/bT9D5R4SaA — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) February 3, 2022

It comes as an active front passes across the South Island and moves into the North over the weekend. This front has caused extremely heavy rain across Westland and Buller over the past few days.

Westport residents were urged to self-evacuate last night, with more severe weather expected today.

🟥 Heavy Rain Warnings updated 🟧



Further heavy rain for already sodden areas but it's also the North Island lined up for large accumulations over the weekend.



Whanganui Airport has only recorded 0.2mm so far this year!



Get all the details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/BzqGULlV9L — MetService (@MetService) February 3, 2022

Work to clear away a large slip blocking the Seddonville settlement hasn't been possible during the night, and rivers are continuing to rise.

Red warnings remain in place for parts of Westland and Buller as the second phase of the rain hits.

"For Buller until 1am Saturday, extended periods of heavy rain will continue. Expect 250 to 350mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges on top of what has already fallen, and 120 to 220mm near the coast. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h about the ranges are anticipated," Westland District Council said.