West Coast residents are preparing for more rain to hit the already drenched region, as further weather warnings have been issued for the top of the South Island and parts of the North Island.

A red warning remains possible for Westland, south of Hokitika, as 700mm of rain is forecast until Thursday as the West Coast battles a “significant rain event”.

MetServce said it had received reports of as much as 350mm of rain in the West Coast ranges in the past 24 hours.

The highest confirmed reported rainfall was 235mm at Young River in Otago.

That heavy rain is expected to extend to the top of the South Island from Thursday and to the North Island from Thursday to Friday.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for parts of Fiordland, Southland, Westland, Otago, Canterbury, Buller, Tasman, Marlborough, the Bryant Range and Mount Taranaki from Thursday evening.

The full list of watches and warnings can be found here.

Meanwhile, SH6 between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef remains closed due to a slip.

That slip occurred overnight on the Fox Hills between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier townships.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the next update is 5pm today, with crews working today to clear a single lane.

SH6 South of Westland highway remains closed from Haast to Franz Josef following a major slip. Photo / NZTA

SH6 between Haast and Fox Glacier has reopened under stop/go management but will close again overnight, from 9pm until 10am, due to the severe weather forecast.

The route was earlier forced shut due to a separate slip.

NZTA West Coast maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said: “Regardless of progress, SH6 will close between Franz Josef and Haast overnight tonight from 9pm until mid-morning (10am) Thursday, due to high risk of further slips/trees on the road in darkness.”

She said it’s possible the closure could go back into Otago as far as Makarora, given overspilling likely to occur later tonight.

West Coast Fire and Emergency announced it has backup from other regions to help manage the extreme weather.

“Our home team is always ready to support our communities and we’ve also brought some additional resources from Canterbury to Westland to lend a hand,” a West Coast Fire and Emergency Facebook post said.

West Coast Emergency Management earlier warned residents in Haast could face several days without power, as several power poles are down amid the storm.

“Three poles are down due to sea conditions, affecting customers south of Hannahs Clearing, near Haast,” West Coast Emergency Management said on social media.

“The slips are hindering our capability to access and provide fault repairs to Haast.

“We are currently investigating [getting] contractors from Cromwell to assist where possible.”

Westland District Council has made sandbags available to businesses and residents in areas of Hokitika identified as likely to be worst affected by surface flooding and cars causing “bow waves”.

Operations manager Erle Bencich said: “From previous experience, the streets most likely to be affected are Revell St along the beachfront, Tancred St and Sewell St.”

Westland District Council is asking drivers in Hokitika to avoid the streets marked in red to reduce waves from surface flooding affecting the surrounding properties. Photo / Westland District Council

Residents brace for impact

The Herald has spoken to several residents of Haast, Ōkārito and Franz Josef, who say the storm has not shaken them from their roosts just yet.

“[West Coasters] have ducks’ feet - been there, seen that,” said Haast resident and The Hard Antler employee Neil Mason.

Mason said The Hard Antler was still operating, though there was a noticeably smaller number of customers last evening.

“[Tourists] are getting away from the West Coast left right and centre ... But I live in town, so there’s no point in going anywhere. We’ll still operate, we’ll just be very, very quiet.”

Haast resident Nicki Harris said the rain had eased by about mid-morning, despite some intense bouts overnight.

Harris said she had spoken to Civil Defence, who were offering aid if needed, and the local policeman was conducting welfare checks on vulnerable citizens.

“It’s more of a wait and see at the moment - the calm before the storm,” she said.

Haast School had closed for the day with pupils sent home and Harris was aware of several local hotels that had had cancellations due to the weather.

Warning for drivers

NZTA is urging drivers at the top of the South Island to keep a “sharp eye” on weather and road conditions.

The transport agency said the bad weather affecting the West Coast is moving north, with MetService placing heavy rain watches for Tasman west of Motueka, the Bryant and Richmond ranges and the Rai Valley.

“This weather will affect State Highway 6, State Highway 60, and State Highway 63. Drivers using these highways must be prepared for bad weather and ensure they drive to the conditions,” NZTA said in a statement.

‘Don’t take any chances’

Late last night, West Coast Emergency Management warned that floods and flash floods can happen quickly.

“Put safety first. Don’t take any chances. Act quickly if you see rising water. If you have an emergency call 111.”