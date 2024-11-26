Advertisement
Weather wars: Documents reveal why the Government agreed to Niwa acquiring MetService

Georgina Campbell
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
MetService has expressed concern that competition and media commentary from Niwa during severe weather events may increase risks to public safety through conflicting advice. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • The Government agreed in principle in September for Niwa to acquire MetService.
  • The move shakes up the long-running rivalry between the two forecasters, whose relationship has been called “tense”.
  • Officials say it is important to have a single authoritative voice during severe weather events.

New documents confirm New Zealand’s weather forecasting system is fragmented, confusing and could put public safety at risk.

This is partly because the relationship between the country’s two Crown-owned weather forecasters has, at times, been both “tense and duplicative”.

The National Institute of is a Crown Research Institute. MetService is a state-owned enterprise.

