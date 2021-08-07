Weather warning: Heavy snow, 120km wind gusts for Wellington on Sunday

Wellingtonians were hit with a once-in-ten-years rainfall event last month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Heavy rain and snowfall, and gusts up to 120km/hour are expected in the Wellington Region tomorrow.

A significant weather system developing in Tasman Sea will push across the country in the next few days, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the capital.

A strong wind warning is in place in the region from 4pm Sunday, and snowfall is expected down to 300m.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said after a fine Saturday the conditions would gradually deteriorate on Sunday.

💨 STRONG WIND WARNING - WELLINGTON 💨 from 4pm Sunday to 11am Monday. Strong wind gusts of up to 120km/h could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Take care on the roads, especially for high-sided vehicles & motorcycles. See @MetService for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/tDnT0Hw4jZ — Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (@WREMOinfo) August 6, 2021

"We are expecting heavy falls in Wellington and we do have a strong wind warning," she said.

"Tomorrow the winds will turn southerly and we're expecting gales in exposed places with gusts reaching 120km/hour."

"The winds will be northerly and they'll change to southerly at around midday and then strengthen throughout the afternoon, and we're expecting those gusts in exposed places."

Parkes said there was also a heavy snow watch for the Tararua and Remutaka ranges.

"We're expecting snow to fall down to 300m in the Wellington Region, so that will be affecting the Remutaka Hill Rd from tomorrow evening."

"And above 500m the snow will become heavy."

Heavy Snow Watch issued for Buller, Canterbury High Country, Canterbury Plains, Christchurch, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Manawatu, Marlborough, Nelson, Taihape, Tararua, Wairarapa, Wellington, Westland https://t.co/Eo1G7hvR6b — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) August 6, 2021

It comes just three weeks after a once-in-a-decade rainfall event for the capital, which shut motorways and flooded homes and businesses.

On Friday, Wellington City Council said it and Wellington Water would be on high alert before the weekend's forecast rain.

They would be checking the region's infrastructure - including all culverts, outlets and wastewater and stormwater pumps – but also advised that residents of flood-prone areas prepare by checking street drains and clearing them of rubbish.

The poor conditions were expected to continue into Monday, advised MetService.

"It's still going to be a windy day, so we're still going to get strong winds with those severe gales in the morning, and still expecting snowfall to about 300m."