Blenheim will take out the top spot for temperature with highs of 25C. Photo / 123RF

Blenheim will take out the top spot for temperature with highs of 25C. Photo / 123RF

Parts of the South Island will hit 25C this week as balmy weather sweeps across the country.

Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington are all in store for a warmer day today and tomorrow as spring sets in.

In Christchurch, people can expect a beautiful day today and tomorrow with fine, clear weather and a high of 21C.

Tomorrow is fine too, with a high of 23C and wind moving in again in the evening.

“It’s not watch or warning level, but it will be noticeable,” said Bakker.

Blenheim and Kaikōura will take out the top spot for temperature with highs of 25C and 24C respectively.

In Auckland conditions are slightly cloudy but warm with a high of 18C today.

“There’s some cloud about, it’s okay at the moment but tomorrow is looking a bunch nicer,” said Metservice meteorologist Alwyn Bakker.

“No cloud and a little warmer at 20.”

Mōrena, Aotearoa 🌄



The winds have eased off a bit, so instead of showing you a blank Severe Weather map, here's some 🌡 around the motu at 7am.



Kaikōura is leading at 13°C, with Auckland a hair behind at 12°C. Queenstown and Dunedin sit at the other end of the scale, with 3°C pic.twitter.com/tLSkVuysLu — MetService (@MetService) September 18, 2023

Bakker said Wellington is also pleasant, with the exception of some possible showers in the Hutt Valley.

“We’re looking at a high of 15 today and then tomorrow there’s still some cloud, slightly higher at 16 and the winds are picking up a bit – just classic windy Welly.”

The balmy weather follows Aotearoa’s earliest 25C day in five years, according to Niwa weather.

On Sunday, Whakatu hit 26C and the Kyle St station in Christchurch tipped over 25C.

Spring is heating up! ☀️ Yesterday marked Aotearoa's earliest 25°C day in 5 years.

Our Aussie pals are gifting us another toasty, dry airmass, set to send temps soaring into the mid-to-high 20s this Wed & Thu in the east. Keep an eye out for potential early heat records👀 pic.twitter.com/nLAlphuZS2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 18, 2023

However, further south won’t be so lucky.

A moist northwesterly flow will bring warning amounts of rain for Fiordland and Westland, and there’s a high chance of severe gales for Canterbury, Otago, Southland and Fiordland.

Through Thursday, the front will move north bringing more wind and rain to Fiordland, Westland, and the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers.

Heavy snow could also affect higher parts of Otago, but MetService has low confidence of this coming to fruition.