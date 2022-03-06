MetService National weather: March 4th-6th.

New Zealand technically may be in autumn this month, but the forecasted weather for this week reflects a more "summer-like" period.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiper said New Zealanders this week can expect to "hold on to summer a little longer".

Rossiper said a front is currently approaching the far south which has meant a heavy orange rain warning has been issued for Fiordland.

"From 2pm this afternoon to 10am Monday morning there are some periods of heavy rain for Fiordland."

However, as the front moves forward, she said rain can be expected in other parts of the South Island.

Clear skies over much of NZ. An easterly flow is bringing showers to northern places, while a northerly flow brings cloud & showers to parts of Westland & Fiordland. The bright cloud to the SW of NZ is associated with an approaching front https://t.co/rcECVupUMw ^PL pic.twitter.com/LdkohUjvtb — MetService (@MetService) March 6, 2022

"So that front moves northwards it's going to bring rain to Southland, Otago and all the way up to Canterbury on Monday morning and easing towards the evening.

Looking towards the other half of the country, Rossiper said the bottom half of the North Island and eastern exposed areas may experience some rain.

🟠🌧 Updated Heavy Rain Warning for Fiordland.



A front moves onto Fiordland later this afternoon, bringing periods of heavy rain to the area.



An orange warning for heavy rain 🟠🌧 is in force from 2pm today to 10am Monday.



See the details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/r5gzEUEMkF — MetService (@MetService) March 5, 2022

On Monday, some light rain and drizzle are forecasted for Wellington and southern Wairarapa.

"In terms of the rest of the North Island, it will be mainly fine for most just a few little light showers for the eastern exposed areas like Northland, down to Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty," she said.

Looking towards temperatures across the country, Rossiper said these warm summer days aren't going anywhere this week.

"The high positioned where it is, it's dragging some nice warm air over the country."

However, she mentioned a front that is moving over the country later at night may bring some cooler temperatures for the South Island but she said it won't stay for long.