Auckland - like much of the country - can expect rain today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aucklanders will need to pack an umbrella today — but might also need to be careful the brollies don’t get turned inside out by gusty winds that are predicted for today.

MetService says Tāmaki Makaurau will experience periods of rain during the day, while northerly winds are expected to range from a moderate 26kmh to 35kmh. Gusts on the Harbour Bridge could reach 43kmh.

It could be a damp afternoon, with up to 15mm of rain predicted to fall between noon and 6pm. The heaviest showers are predicted early in the afternoon.

The band of rain wraps across the North Island bringing heavy bursts of rain and strengthening northwest winds, especially around the southern tip of the North Island, MetService warns.Wellington is expecting periods of rain from morning, with northerlies strong in exposed places. Palmerston North will receive occasional rain with northerly winds, Hawkes Bay can expect rain from midday, Rotorua will get patchy rain, Tauranga is likely to see drizzle turn to rain, and Hamilton periods of rain from morning.

The South Island is set for some dramatic weather conditions as rain is forecast to soak the West Coast while parts of Canterbury, Christchurch, and Ashburton could reach the high 20s.

MetService Meteorologist Gerard Bellam said a broad trough of low pressure came in from the Tasman Sea, bringing with it various fronts.

“Canterbury down to Central Otago should expect maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s with Ashburton expected to hit 27,” he said.

“That’s about five or six degrees average for this time of year.”

The east coast of the South Island will see some pretty dramatic temperature changes over the next few days 🥵🥶

First up, warm northwesterly winds are set to drive temperatures up. Christchurch and Ashburton are both forecast to reach 27°C on Sunday, Timaru 25°C, and Kaikōura… pic.twitter.com/8wYTJO9HAs — MetService (@MetService) December 2, 2023

However, heavy rain returns to the West Coast of the South Island for the first weekend in December.

Orange rain warnings are currently in place from the ranges of Tasman northwest of Motueka, Buller, and Westland from Ōtira northwards to the ranges of Westland south of Ōtira.

The ranges of Westland south of Ōtira should expect between 170 to 220 mm of rain about the Glaciers, and 100 to 150 mm elsewhere, while the ranges of Tasman northwest of Motueka, Buller, and Westland from Ōtira northwards are forecast to see 100 to 140 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, in the North Island, heavy rain watches are scheduled for the Tararua Ranges and Mt Taranaki from this afternoon until late this evening.

Severe Weather Warnings

🟠🟡🌧

A series of fronts embedded within a moist northwest flow are expected to bring rain to much of the country over the weekend. The heaviest falls are likely in the west and far north of the South Island. Significant rain is also likely to affect some… pic.twitter.com/05SpEE24Lj — MetService (@MetService) December 1, 2023

But, the warm weather isn’t expected to last as a southerly change moving up the South Island later today.

“While we’re expecting maximums of 27 in Canterbury, Ashburton, and Christchurch on Sunday, it will only hit 13 degrees in those areas on Monday,” Bellam said.

“On Monday morning we will see that spread up the North Island.”