But the area isn’t out of the clear yet.

Another heavy rain watch is in place for the Tasman District northwest of Motueka and the Golden Bay area, from Wednesday 1pm until Thursday 3am.

Further rainfall has also been forecast for Friday.

MetService said there was a moderate chance with the watch upgraded to a warning.

It said while it remains a sensitive time for many, it’s important for people to follow the directions of local authorities and look out for forecast and warning updates.

A MetService duty meteorologist explained that low-pressure systems had caused the extreme weather over the past few weeks, but this week’s weather appears to be originating from a front off the Tasman Sea.

Contractors clearing a slip on Motueka River West Bank Rd last week. Photo / George Heard

Tasman District Council said in a statement on its website this morning that further rainfall could put pressure on already hard-hit areas.

“We can expect further surface flooding and ponding, in particular affecting roads and other low areas,” it said.

The council said it was too far out to know just how Friday’s rain would impact the region, but said the rainfall was forecast to be more widespread.

“These amounts are at the lower end of the scale, and we would not expect large rivers to flood to any significant level.”

However, it said people should be aware of how increased winds and rainfall could impact the region.

“There is also the potential for further landslips to be triggered. With increased wind, there is the risk of tree fall with sodden ground.”