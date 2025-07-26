“And simultaneously for Fiordland, we are expecting a moderate chance for heavy rain on Monday.”

Flooding earlier this month in the Tasman district after the Moutere River spilled its banks. Photo / Tim Cuff

On Tuesday, heavy rain will batter a large portion of New Zealand.

“We are expecting heavy rain for a lot of the country. So that would be the top of the North Island from Northland all the way down to Taupō, including Bay of Plenty and Taranaki, so everywhere in between.

“And then continuing with the heavy rain for the western half of the South Island as well. So that would be your Marlborough Sounds, Nelson, and down all the way to Fiordland.”

Stronger wind speeds are also expected for most of these regions.

Flooding over recent weeks left homes in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough uninhabitable, roads damaged and properties inundated with flood waters in what was described by local authorities as a “one-in-100-year event”.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said, although it’s still early days, this next event has the potential to be significant, especially given the recent floods the community endured.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to prepare for potential flooding. Now is a good time to take reasonable measures to ensure your safety and that of your neighbours,” King said.

Shiviti said he was not yet able to comment on the severity of the coming weather.

“The only thing I can say is that at this stage, we have a high confidence that a lot of those areas that I mentioned will have heavy rain.

“It’s a bit tricky at this stage to sort of like gauge what numbers they might get.”

Wednesday - slight easing period expected

Shiviti said the heavy rain was set to impact the entire week, but there might be an easing period on Wednesday.

However, a second system was expected to make landfall over the North Island on Thursday, so the break for the North Island would be short-lived.

“Going into Wednesday, we are expecting things to ease off over the South Island. However, there’s still a low chance that rain may be heavy in parts of the North Island.”

That would include areas like Waitomo, Taupō, Rotorua, and the Bay of Plenty, he said.

New Zealand is expected to endure a 7-day drenching next week. Photo / Carson Bluck

Second hit of bad weather

Shiviti said that a low-pressure system and its associated front would impact the latter end of the week.

“Looking at our guidance, I do see that there is another low expected to develop in the Tasman Sea and then start making its way towards New Zealand.

“This may start affecting the North Island as it comes from the northeast, from around Thursday to Friday,” Shiviti said.

This system may even continue to bring heavy rain into next weekend.

“At this stage, I suspect that may be the case. However, I’m not confident in saying that, as our guidance doesn’t go that far,” he said.

