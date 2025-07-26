“And simultaneously for Fiordland, we are expecting a moderate chance for heavy rain on Monday.”
On Tuesday, heavy rain will batter a large portion of New Zealand.
“We are expecting heavy rain for a lot of the country. So that would be the top of the North Island from Northland all the way down to Taupō, including Bay of Plenty and Taranaki, so everywhere in between.
“And then continuing with the heavy rain for the western half of the South Island as well. So that would be your Marlborough Sounds, Nelson, and down all the way to Fiordland.”
Stronger wind speeds are also expected for most of these regions.
Flooding over recent weeks left homes in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough uninhabitable, roads damaged and properties inundated with flood waters in what was described by local authorities as a “one-in-100-year event”.
Tasman Mayor Tim King said, although it’s still early days, this next event has the potential to be significant, especially given the recent floods the community endured.
“Residents are strongly encouraged to prepare for potential flooding. Now is a good time to take reasonable measures to ensure your safety and that of your neighbours,” King said.
Shiviti said he was not yet able to comment on the severity of the coming weather.
“The only thing I can say is that at this stage, we have a high confidence that a lot of those areas that I mentioned will have heavy rain.
“It’s a bit tricky at this stage to sort of like gauge what numbers they might get.”
Wednesday - slight easing period expected
Shiviti said the heavy rain was set to impact the entire week, but there might be an easing period on Wednesday.
However, a second system was expected to make landfall over the North Island on Thursday, so the break for the North Island would be short-lived.