The high cloud in Northland and Auckland is expected to begin lifting today.

“As we get through the day, there may be a few showers on the east coast of Northland.

“Showers down in Fiordland gradually spread north up the West Coast, and they may affect southern areas like Haast,” Lynden said.

Cloud will also increase in Central Otago, as well as in Dunedin.

“For the rest of the country, they’ll be in for another fine day,” he said.

On Sunday, there is a chance of a few showers about the eastern coasts of Northland and potentially down to Auckland.

It’s much of the same story for the South Island on Sunday, Lynden said.

Residents can expect “cloud and perhaps a few showers along the West Coast of the South Island and maybe some more cloud building for other areas of the South Island, and potentially a few isolated showers about Southland”.

This week’s freezing temperatures aren’t going to last. Photo / Getty Images

Coldest morning so far in 2025

A temperature of -7.5C was recorded at Dunedin Airport and an icy -3.9C in Masterton yesterday.

According to MetService, yesterday was the coldest morning of 2025 so far for several cities and towns, including Auckland, Napier, Hamilton, and Dunedin.

One person from Hastings even said their curtains froze to their windows.

Even Aucklanders got frosts in sheltered areas, with temperatures dropping daily this week.

Queenstown is set to see a low of 1C, Wellington 9C, and Auckland 11C today.

Temperatures set to rise, severe weather to lash NZ

Lynden said the country would warm up as northerly winds returned, bringing warmer air.

However, it would get wetter and windier.

“As we get into Monday, showers begin to build up on the West Coast, and there will potentially be some heavy falls along the West Coast on Monday evening.

“Then into Tuesday, we’re expecting some more widespread heavy rain, with places like the West Coast of the South Island continuing to get heavy rain, but also the Tasman district.”

Flooding at George's Truffles, Riwaka, on Friday July 11, when a state of emergency was in place in the Nelson Tasman region.

Tasman Mayor Tim King reiterated that his region was preparing for the worst, with river levels still at elevated levels typically seen at the end of winter.

He said the area had enjoyed seven days of clear skies and frosts.

However, that was unlikely to be enough to prevent devastating impacts if more heavy rain fell.

Flooding over recent weeks left homes in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough uninhabitable, roads damaged and properties inundated with flood waters in what was described by local authorities as a “one-in-100-year event”.

Lynden said Northland would also be at risk of heavy rain.

“Generally speaking, Tuesday will be wet for everyone,” Lynden said.

Warnings and watches for heavy rain and strong winds may be issued, and people are advised to stay informed about the latest updates.

