“Heavy rain and strong winds would be possible in the northern regions.”

According to MetService’s Severe Weather Outlook, there is a moderate confidence that a heavy rain warning will need to be issued for Northland, Buller, Grey, Westland and Fiordland on Tuesday.

More heavy rain is in store for the top half of the South Island, with a high chance rainfall will reach warning levels about Taranaki Maunga, northern Marlborough and Nelson/Tasman.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said his region was preparing for the worst again.

He said the area had enjoyed seven days of clear skies and frosts since the last deluge, but that was unlikely to be enough to prevent devastating impacts if more heavy rain fell.

King said the forecast was “not looking great”, and he hoped it would improve over the weekend.

“It’s been good to have a break from it, but it hasn’t been enough.”

He said council workers and landowners have worked frantically to clean up the region.

Magwala said cold mornings were still in store for the next few days.

“There is the possibility of frost in some places, especially in land areas of the North Island and the South Island,” he said.

The forecaster said Central Otago was forecast to wake up with a minimum of -5C and a minimum of -2C in Alexandra.

Warm temperatures are forecast for Northland and Auckland with Auckland reaching a high of 17C.