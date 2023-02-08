08 FEB 2023 Auckland Emergency Management gives an update on severe weather and flooding. Video / Auckland Emergency Management

Residents in the upper North Island are being warned to brace for a weekend of severe weather as tropical Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on New Zealand.

This morning the Thames Coromandel district extended its state of emergency for another seven days and Auckland mayor Wayne Brown urged Aucklanders to “be prepared for the worst” as another potentially severe storm is set to hit the flood-ravaged region in three days’ time.

Auckland Civil Defence is warning residents to use the next few days to get ready for what could be another significant event.

Officials are preparing to open a number of additional Civil Defence centres across the region in case people needed to evacuate.

Sixteen out of 18 weather models this morning show Cyclone Gabrielle making a direct hit on New Zealand with damaging winds and torrential rainfall likely across much of the North Island.

Niwa, MetService and Weather Watch have today announced the path of the storm is likely to make landfall in the north of the country on Monday or Tuesday bringing winds of up to 150km/h and up to 300mm of rain.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is intensifying in the Coral Sea...



This animation shows future track possibilities (🟡), many of which have a landfall in the North Island on Monday or Tuesday.



❗️ Should this occur, very heavy rain, damaging winds & dangerous seas would be expected. pic.twitter.com/6Dda7U1csu — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 8, 2023

Auckland and the Coromandel remain in a State of Emergency following the deadly Auckland Anniversary weekend storm which killed four people, and caused widespread flooding and dozens of landslides.

“The direct path of Cyclone Gabrielle is uncertain at this stage, and while we are hoping for the best, we must all be prepared for the worst,” Brown said.

“Residents and council workers should clear drains, berms, and rubbish, to prevent flooding and potential public health risks.

“Local iwi and community groups, including the Student Volunteer Army, are on hand to support residents, and the Defence Force has been activated to assist ahead of any severe weather.”

🚨🌀We don't say this lightly - but this is looking like one of the most serious storms forecast for New Zealand so far this century.



The northern half of the North Island is especially exposed. Global modelling is highly aligned, but not 100% locked in.#CycloneGabrielle pic.twitter.com/eS85W2XVMM — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) February 8, 2023

Brown urged people to check on friends, whānau, and neighbours ahead of the cyclone.

“Many communities are already in challenging situations, and we are prioritising those communities in need and at greatest risk of further flooding and potential harm.”

Auckland Emergency Management’s Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher said work was underway across the region to clear up debris from the recent storm before the next one strikes.

“The council’s Waste Solutions team is working with the NZDF to clear items and belongings removed from kerbsides across the region as quickly as possible to ensure they don’t cause further issues in the event of further flooding,” Kelleher said.

“The council’s Healthy Waters teams are out and about working to clear stormwater drains and culverts prior to the predicted arrival of the storm.

“This includes clearing hot spots and blockages around catchpits and inlet grilles and removing debris from accessible streams and waterways.

“We’re asking Aucklanders to pitch in to help get their communities storm ready by ensuring kerbs and any inlet grills on and around properties are clear before Sunday evening.”

She appealed for residents to take any flood-damaged items to a council drop-off facility before Sunday and not to put any additional items out on the kerb for collection.

Philip Duncan, of WeatherWatch, has branded the impending cyclone as one of the “most serious storms of the century”.

“Whilst no official warnings are yet locked in this far in advance, the data this morning means the likelihood of severe weather across much of the North Island looks highly likely,” Duncan said.

“If this current modelling comes true, this will likely be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century - especially with Auckland being in the mix for a potential direct hit.”

Niwa is warning most models show the cyclone making landfall in the North Island on Monday or Tuesday.

“Should this occur, very heavy rain, damaging winds and dangerous seas would be expected.”

MetService agrees it is looking more likely Gabrielle will bring severe weather to New Zealand shores, with most models showing it will hit the country.

“Damaging winds, flooding rain and coastal inundation are things to watch out for from Sunday onward.”

Today’s forecasting has prompted Northland Civil Defence to prepare for the storm.

The @niwa_nz ensemble system shows a range of possible cyclone track scenarios.



The cyclone's exact track will play a very important role as to which regions experience the worst weather.



As you might notice, there is still some uncertainty, but most members show an impact! pic.twitter.com/Y82KCkqjDB — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 8, 2023

“MetService New Zealand are starting to get a better picture of Cyclone Gabrielle and It’s looking more and more likely that it will bring severe weather to our shores,” Northland Civil Defence said on Facebook.

“MetService currently has moderate confidence of severe gales for Northland on Sunday, with high confidence of warning amounts of rain and gales for Northland from Monday to Tuesday.

“Very large waves and a storm surge are also expected to affect northern and eastern coastlines from Northland to Gisborne from Sunday into Monday.”

They urged people to keep up to date with the latest weather information and prepare for severe weather,

Cyclone Gabrielle was recently confirmed to become a category three weather event.

MetService is expecting the cyclone to bring severe weather to the upper North Island from Sunday through to Wednesday, with waves of up to 8m slamming into the coastline at the top of the North Island and Coromandel on Monday night.

At least a month’s worth of rain is expected to fall.

MetService this morning said the cyclone was intensifying in the Coral Sea and was likely to start affecting upper North Island from Sunday.

Easterly winds are expected to pick up about northern parts of the North Island during the weekend and Gabrielle is likely to approach the North Island on Monday, moving onto northern parts of the Island on Tuesday.

The forecaster predicts a high chance of warning amounts of rain for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, northern and eastern Waikato, Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne from Monday to Tuesday.

The cone of uncertainty is narrowing. The latest official BoM extended track map snakes Cyclone Gabrielle into the upper North Island impacting Sun to Wed. Global models continue to produce a jet stream powered extratropical cyclone deepening on approach. https://t.co/TVgMqeIhPO pic.twitter.com/Uo4b8ItmpG — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) February 8, 2023

Thames Coromandel District Council civil defence controller Garry Towler is considering the options of the current State of Emergency given the possible intensity of the cyclone which is due to start building from Monday.

”We will have a much clearer picture by Friday, February 10th on where the cyclone is tracking and what we are likely to face on the Coromandel next week, so having the wide range of powers and access to resources if we need them will be the key as to whether we stay in a declared or transition state,” he said.

Whāngarei mayor Vince Cocurullo told RNZ it was early days and there would be a clearer idea of what the effect on the region would be by Friday.

He told Northlanders to be prepared, especially those in flood-prone areas.

“For Northland especially, it does come down to when the high tides also come. The high tides are peaking at about one o’clock on Sunday and Monday. As long as you’re preparing yourself for a tidal surge at the same time, that’s when problems really happen in the flood-prone areas.”

He said people needed to make sure their drains were clean before the storm came and keep checking in with MetService and Civil Defence and be aware of the latest forecast.



