MetService National weather: November 18th-23rd.

The North Island is in store for yet another week of volatile weather, with heavy rain, possibly turning to thunderstorms, and severe gale-force winds forecast.

MetService has issued severe weather warnings and watches across the North Island, most of which began in the early hours of Tuesday morning and last until Wednesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon/evening is one to watch across the North Island



There's risk of downpours and damaging winds which will possibly see a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued.



— MetService (@MetService) November 20, 2022

A severe weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the eastern Bay of Plenty and the ranges of Gisborne.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for Northland and the Central High Country across to Taranaki in the North Island.

There are also strong wind watches for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, beginning at 7pm Tuesday evening.

It is likely the strong northerly winds will approach severe gale force in all these areas, possibly gusting 100 km/h in exposed places.

MetService meteorologist John Law explained this was due to “a deepening area of low pressure” set to barrel over the North island Tuesday morning, bringing a period of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds with it.

“The extra warmth and humidity that we’ve seen over New Zealand these last few days has helped to spark off some very active thunderstorms, and we are likely to see some more thunderstorms today and Tuesday, " Law said.

Another day, another day with showers & thunderstorms.



While activity won't be as widespread today, we will need to watch Tuesday & Wednesday when showers, thunderstorms, & downpours are expected to become widespread.



Need to watch for gusty wind, too. — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 20, 2022

Law warns that the thunderstorms are “likely to bring some damaging winds and downpours” and areas such as Gisbourne and the Bay of Plenty can expect up to 35mm/h of rain in during downpours.

Looking further down the country, winds may also reach severe gale through parts of the Canterbury High Country on Tuesday.

There is a severe wind watch in place for the area, beginning at 8am this morning and lasting until 2pm this afternoon.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges of Westland south of Otira and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, with thunderstorms possible and rainfall amounts approaching 25mm/h or more.