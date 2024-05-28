Winds are forecast to gust up to 110km/h in exposed places across the top of the North Island.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong 100km/h gales are set to batter parts of the country today, with a threat of power cuts and damage.

MetService has issued strong wind watches for Auckland, Coromandel and Great Barrier Island, as a strong weather system curls across the top of the North Island.

The potentially destructive gusts are forecast to begin from 3pm this afternoon and last until early Thursday morning.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) took to social media last night, advising Aucklanders to stay indoors and avoid going outside unless necessary.

“Drive carefully if you’re on the road, reduce speed and keep both hands on the wheel. Watch for fallen branches and do not drive through floodwaters,” the post read.

Further strong wind watches will come into effect for the bottom of the South Island and Western Taranaki throughout today.

Forecaster Niwa said the strongest gusts were likely over coastal and higher areas. Localised power cuts and damage were possible.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said gusts of 110km/h are forecast strike in exposed places across the top of the North Island.

People should prepare ahead of time by securing any loose objects that could be lifted or moved by the wind such as trampolines and wheelie bins, MetService said.

Makgabutlane also said thunderstorms are predicted to accompany the strong winds, with a chance of showers passing through.

“The wettest part of the country is forecast to be north of Whanganui, along the western parts, into Waikato, and the Northland region.”

MetService says an unstable southwesterly flow will cover the country this morning, with an embedded cold front moving north to affect western parts of both the North Island and South Island.

The cold front brings a moderate risk of thunderstorms about western areas from Taranaki to southern Northland and Auckland, with a low risk spreading across other areas from Northland to western Bay of Plenty and Horowhenua.

MetService predicts these thunderstorms will bring brief heavy rain, small hail, and squally wind gusts of 80-100km/h.

In the South Island, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms about Fiordland before dawn, and about northern Westland and Buller, mainly near the coast, through much of the morning.

A low risk covers other western and southern areas from western Tasman to Southland. Wind gusts could reach 80-90km/h near the coast.

Small amounts of snow were also possible overnight and through to early this morning on the Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road, Milford Rd, and Desert Rd.