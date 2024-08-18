Heavy snow on State Highway 73 at Porters Pass closed the road, trapping a number of trucks and cars on Sunday. Photo / Catherine Malone

Vehicles also became stuck outside of Arthur’s Pass heading towards Christchurch.

Police urged motorists to delay unnecessary travel on Sunday afternoon due to the poor conditions.

Road snowfall warnings in effect on Monday include;

Remutaka Hill Rd (SH2) – five hours from 1am-6am

Milford Rd (SH94) – 19 hours from 2am-9pm

Crown Range Rd – 17 hours from 5am-10pm

Lindis Pass (SH8) – 12 hours from 6am-6pm

Desert Rd (SH1) – 15 hours from 7am-10pm

Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) – 14 hours from 10am-midnight

Heavy snowfall watches also came into effect for Central Otago south of Lake Wakatipu and Roxburgh, Clutha, Southland, Stewart Island, and Fiordland south of George Sound this morning, which will lapse at 5pm.

“Expect heavy snow at times above 400m, where snowfall may approach warning criteria in places,” MetService said.

Properties in lower North Island struck by flooding

Meanwhile, properties in the lower North Island were inundated with water after heavy rain flooded streets.

Residents in the Manawatū-Whanganui town of Pahīatua were mopping up yesterday afternoon after a heavy downpour.

A local said blocked drains and rising creeks were to blame for the high water levels. Photos showed water creeping into homes.

Flooding in Pahīatua after heavy rain hit the Tararua Range and Wairarapa. Photo / Luke Chandler

Residential streets in Pahīatua were flooded due to the heavy rain.

Horizons Regional Council said it was on standby to operate the Moutoa floodgates due to rainfall.

Horizons incident controller Sarah Carswell said river levels showed the Manawatū River could reach operating range for the gates on Monday morning.

“The amount of rainfall in the Manawatū River catchment since Saturday night, as well as rain forecast to come during Sunday night, indicates a gate operation may be necessary.

“The operation will require traffic management on the road above the gates, so anyone travelling through the area should keep this in mind.

“The water coming into the Manawatū River will cover SH56 at Ōpiki on Sunday evening, which could result in a road closure.”

🌡️ Whakatu, Hawke's Bay has set a new August temperature record of 24.6˚C. That's a typical maximum temperature in February! Records there date back to 1930.



Less than 600 km to the south, Cass, Canterbury, has only managed to reach 2.5˚C today! pic.twitter.com/luxD11VYa7 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 18, 2024

While most regions were battered by rain, wind or snow on Sunday, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) reported Whakatū, Hawke’s Bay set a new August temperature record, reaching 24.6C. Records for the area date back to the 1930s.

Niwa said less than 600km to the south, Cass in Canterbury had only managed to reach 2.5C on Sunday.

Polar blast moves up country to start the week

Meanwhile forecasters are warning a polar air mass will continue to spread up the South Island and lower North Island on Monday, bringing showers, snow and hail.

“In places like Central Otago, Southland, Clutha and Fiordland, there will be frequent showers and some of the showers could have the potential to generate heavy snow around 400m,” said MetService meteorologist Josh Griffin.

“Temperatures were forecast to reach single digits in places such as Invercargill and Southland.

“The warm moist air that brought heavy rain to the top of the North Island came from the tropics while the cold fronts came directly from Antarctica.”

Weatherwatch.co.nz said a large low located to the southeast of New Zealand and an incoming high means windy weather would continue over the country on Monday and even Tuesday for some.

MetService said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms for coastal parts of Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Waitomo before noon on Monday as the front crosses the upper North Island.

“Any thunderstorms may be accompanied by heavy rain 10 to 20mm/h and squally wind gusts 90 to 110km/h.”

There was also a moderate risk of thunderstorms for the far east of Bay of Plenty and far northern Tairāwhiti/Gisborne before dawn, and a broader area of low risk over remaining North Island areas down to Whanganui and Hawke’s Bay.