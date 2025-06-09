Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, 90km/h wind forecast for Northland, Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Multiple strikes of lightning were shown on Niwa's weather cam in Auckland this morning. Video / NIWA

More thunderstorms are forecast to sweep the top of the North Island today, bringing the renewed threat of downpours and powerful wind gusts.

According to MetService, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms in Northland from this morning.

That extends down the North Island into the Auckland region early this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand