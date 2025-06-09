“These thunderstorms may bring localised heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm/h and strong wind gusts of 80km/h.”

Forecaster Silvia Martino told the Herald the affected regions were expecting heavy rain in a short period of time.

“It might be nothing, nothing, nothing and then big bursts of rain for a short time,” she said.

“Gusts of 80-90km/h are quite a bit more than you would see every day so you might have impacts associated with that.”

Martino pointed to fronts coming in from the north-west as the cause of the bad weather.

More active weather 🌧️⚡️ is set to impact parts of New Zealand on Tuesday.



Be sure to keep tabs of any possible watches & warnings with @MetService. pic.twitter.com/kkoHyid2kz — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 9, 2025

“They bring down warm, moist air from the north that is more unstable than the air around us,” she said.

“It’s easier for thunderstorms to blow up when you’ve got that warmer moister air.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday, a moist northwesterly flow is expected to bring fronts and possible thunderstorms to the North Island and the upper South Island.

MetService said there is “low confidence” that the North Island, from Taranaki across the central high country to the eastern Bay of Plenty, will experience warning amounts of rain.

The same applies to the Tararua Range, Buller, and the far west of Tasman.

On Thursday and Friday, MetService’s severe weather outlook shows a “complex area of low pressure” is expected to lie about central New Zealand.

“Fronts and troughs associated with this system are likely to bring significant amounts of rain to some areas, but warning amounts are unlikely.”

5000 lightning strikes

Today’s predicted flurry of thunderstorms will be the second in more than three days for Auckland residents.

The city was under a thunderstorm watch between 10.30pm Sunday and 1.30am Monday. Residents woke up to more thunderstorms.

More than 5000 lightning strikes were recorded over the upper North Island and associated offshore areas from Sunday night. Many of those strikes occurred in and around the Auckland region.

5000+ lightning strikes ⚡️ were observed over the upper North Island & adjacent waters from 12 am to 7 am Monday.



Why the thunderstorms?



One key reason is a strong temperature gradient (change in temp over distance).



Near 0°C over the central NI, 16-17° in the Far North. pic.twitter.com/fs7fOa7Tg5 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 8, 2025

Niwa said the lightning strikes were recorded between midnight until 7am.