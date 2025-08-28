“Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, down through Waitomo, Waikato, Whanganui and the Tararua District,” he said.

MetService issued a strong wind watch for the Hawke’s Bay south of Napier, the Tararua District, and Wairarapa north of Martinborough from 6am until 8pm.

“We’re expecting heavy showers and also snow to lower on some of the South Island mountain roads.”

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd from early today until this afternoon.

Pauley said the strong westerly winds and possible thunderstorms in the North Island were forecast to ease by evening.

However, the winds and rain are forecast to return during the last weekend of winter.

Pauley said New Zealand tended to get stuck in spring’s westerly flow.

“We are expecting those showers to continue during the weekend. Because it is unstable, there is a risk it will be heavy,” he said.

“The way that the winds are blowing means the southerly flow will continue into the weekend. Western regions can continue to get a bit wet throughout Saturday and Sunday.”

MetService has also forecast heavy southwest swells, with heights between 5 and 6.5m to develop for the western coastlines of the country throughout Sunday.

Pauley said North Island temperatures would reach mid to high teens then fall to the low teens.

Auckland is forecast to hit a high of 17C and fall to a low of 11C, while Hamilton will be chillier with a high of 15C and a low of 7C.

