Spring-like storms hit NZ with rain, thunder and strong winds

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: August 28, 2025.

Settled conditions are set to “rapidly deteriorate” for the North Island today, as a band of rain with blustery northerly winds threatens to strike the dwindling days of winter.

MetService is forecasting weather systems that hold the “flavours of spring”, with strong westerly winds, rain, thunderstorms and snow.

