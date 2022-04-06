The first snowfall of the year is possible today. Porters Pass in Canterbury in August last year. Photo / George Heard

Heavy rain and strong winds have hit parts of the country as a cold front moves across New Zealand.

The warm weather felt overnight by many has been short-lived today.

A moist northwesterly flow with embedded fronts is bringing periods of heavy rain to the west of the South Island and also parts of the North Island throughout the day.

The bright band of cloud over the South Island is associated with a front, which is marching northwards. Meanwhile, cool and showery west to southwesterlies have moved onto the far south https://t.co/rcECVuGXOw ^PL pic.twitter.com/FYnRpY8h8n — MetService (@MetService) April 5, 2022

Snow is possible near Otago, Southland and Southern lakes areas this evening and overnight.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reporting strong wind warnings are in place for SH1 Dunedin-Ashburton and Dunedin-Glenavy as well as SH85 Alexandra-Palmerston.

NIWA is advising people to dress in layers as chilly air will make it feel colder than it really is.

In Auckland, temperatures should remain relatively high today but rain is forecast for the late morning and afternoon.

The combination of brisk wind 🌬️ and chilly air will make for an effective or 'feel' temperature that is much lower than what the thermometer 🌡️ will read.



Dress in layers 🥶. pic.twitter.com/FBAEkeVWag — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 6, 2022

An orange heavy rain warning was in force for Westland until 11am.

Heavy rain watches remain in place for Buller, the Tasman ranges and the Tararua Range until this evening.

Strong wind watches are in place for coastal Southland, Dunedin and Clutha.

It follows a warmer night for many, with temperatures barely dropping below 20C in a number of places.

The severe weather is expected to continue until at least Friday, with morning frosts possible in some places.

Temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees across the North Island from Thursday.