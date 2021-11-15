Weather: Strong wind warning for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Waka Kotahi has warned motorists travelling over the Auckland Harbour Bridge to take extra care this afternoon, due to strong wind gusts.
A strong wind warning was issued at 2.50pm and reduced speed limits are currently in place on the bridge.
According to the transport agency, extra care is especially required for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.
Severe weather warnings are also in place for other parts of the country, including a heavy rain warning for the Westlands.
A strong wind watch was issued this morning for Canterbury High Country, Marlborough, Tararua, Wairarapa, and Wellington.
Snowfall is expected on Millford Road (SH94) tomorrow evening.