A heavy rain warning has been upgraded for the Coromandel Peninsula as an incoming sub-tropical storm set to hit New Zealand tomorrow has the top of the North Island battening down the hatches.

The active front associated with a sub-tropical low is currently moving south over the upper North Island and is set to hit on Sunday and Monday.

Forecasters are warning of potential flooding and slips, while drivers are being urged to take extra caution.

Latest Severe Weather Warnings and Watches have been issued.

- Northland Heavy Rain Watch has been upgraded to an Orange Warning.

- Western Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua Heavy Rain Watch has been upgraded to an Orange Warning.

MetService said the Coromandel Peninsula could expect 150 to 200 millimetres of rain from 3am on Sunday, with peak rates of between 15mm and 25mm an hour.

There is also a strong wind watch in place for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula and eastern Waikato near the Coromandel and Kaimai ranges.

Vector said its crews were ready to respond to power cuts.

Chief operations officer Peter Ryan told RNZ staff would work as quickly and safely as they could to restore any cuts.

He also asked people to be patient if Vector needed to stand crews down due to safety concerns.

Auckland Emergency Management told Aucklanders yesterday to “keep an eye on forecasts” and prepare for bad weather. Now, MetService has included two other regions in the exposure area.

Peak rates of rainfall will be on Sunday evening for the coastal region.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, including Rotorua, from tonight, with strong wind watches in place for Auckland (about and north of Albany), Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel and eastern Waikato from Sunday morning.

In a social media tweet, MetService did clarify there was still uncertainty around where exactly the worst of the rainfall would hit, urging residents to keep their eyes on weather forecasts over the coming days.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) duty controller Rachel Kelleher told RNZ the situation was being taken seriously and preparations were being made in case the incoming weather forced people to evacuate.

AEM general manager Paul Amaral earlier said in a statement to the media that those living in an area prone to flooding or isolation should plan to secure their property.

“We’re expecting high winds and rain for some areas of Auckland, so remember, in a storm, consider your travel plans carefully, never drive through floodwaters and phone 111 if your life is in danger,” he said.

Photo / MetService

“We are expecting areas on Auckland’s east coast, including Whangaparāoa and Aotea Great Barrier, to be hit with the most intense rainfall and wind.

“Charge your phones, ensure you have a torch ready and check your emergency plan.”

A low will cause an atmospheric river (AR) to landfall on the North Island today. It will stick around for the week, waxing & waning in intensity as it funnels moisture from the tropics to NZ.



Auckland is forecast to get eight days of wet weather from today, with heavy downpours and gales forecast for the first few days.

MetService forecaster Jessie Owen said the sub-tropical low-pressure system packed with strong winds and rain was bearing down on New Zealand, dragging a lot of warm, wet air with it.

High pressure brings fine weather for many Fri and Sat



But the high gives way and an approaching low from the north leads to deteriorating weather for the upper North Island in the latter half of the weekend



Owen said next week the low would keep tracking south, dragging the rain across most of the country, unleashing the worst weather on northern and western regions.

“After that, [the] low moves to the south [and] we’re into a general wet disturbed northerly flow,” he said.

“We’re looking at several bands of rain coming in from the north. It’s all looking a bit messy and not particularly well-defined, but wet.”

Yesterday, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown requested a top-level briefing from key emergency management staff ahead of the tropically fuelled storm.

“The mayor has requested a briefing from emergency management staff. At this stage, we have no further information,” said a spokesperson.

Reporting by Herald and RNZ staff.