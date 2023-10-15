Six flights in and out of Wellington Airport have been cancelled today due to strong winds. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Strong wind gusts of over 110km/h have cancelled six flights in and out of Wellington Airport today.

It comes after blustery weather also affected flights in and out of Christchurch International Airport yesterday, with several cancellations.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson told the Herald high winds have caused some disruptions for arriving flights today, with a total of six flights in and out cancelled due to weather.

The main flight affected was a Fiji Airways flight from Nadi, which was unable to land and diverted to Auckland.

A passenger on board the Fiji Airways flight earlier told Stuff people were crying and feeling unwell on the plane, which sat at Auckland Airport after boarding the flight from Nadi at 7am.

They said no one had been allowed off the plane due to ‘Customs regulations’ and the staff had “no food to offer to passengers”.

Eventually, it was able to return to Wellington and landed at 4.30pm.

A Golden Bay Air flight in and out of Wellington has been cancelled due to weather.

Furthermore, both Air New Zealand and Jetstar have each cancelled a flight in and out of Wellington (both originating in Auckland) due to the winds.

Air New Zealand said 23 flights on Saturday were cancelled due to weather.

Winds are on the rise once more today...



The map highlights regions at high risk of experiencing gusts exceeding 100 km/h.



Although generally not as strong as yesterday, these winds will impact the similar areas.



Winds look to ease further on Monday.

Earlier, a Jetstar flight from Gold Coast landed at the Wellington Airport on their second attempt.

Just after midday, MetService recorded the wind at Wellington Airport blowing 113km/h.

Yesterday, an Emirates A380 had two attempts at coming in to land after circling Christchurch for an hour.

Videos on social media showed the giant aircraft being buffeted in the winds as it came in to land on Saturday afternoon, and it was forced to pull out and try again. A large crowd of onlookers watched as the plane’s wings tipped and swayed in the high winds.

A380 Sydney - Christchurch. Came in to land from the south. Too windy. Go Around. Then a holding pattern for an hour. Now successful 2nd attempt - but this time from other end of the runway! Big crosswind from the NW, but shifted WSW.



Big crosswind from the NW, but shifted WSW. #WindyChch pic.twitter.com/QPxCowJnxc — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) October 14, 2023

Emergency crews also had their work cut out for them yesterday, responding to lifting roofs, fallen trees and power lines coming down as severe wind gusts of up to 200km/h hammered Canterbury.

In the central city, a tree had come down on a car, Canterbury Fire and Emergency posted to Facebook early yesterday afternoon.

“Our crews have been responding to a surge in 111 calls to assist the public as a result of the severe wind event happening.

“As at 1.45pm, there were more than 25 responses under way all across the district, including power lines down, fallen trees, lifting roofs and to a tree [which had] fallen on to a car in central Christchurch.”

Police were told a tree had fallen on a car on Harper Ave at 1.26pm and some of the road was blocked, with Christchurch City Council staff on their way, but police didn’t need to attend, a spokeswoman said.

A gust of 204km/h was recorded at Le Bons Bay on Banks Peninsula before 1pm on Saturday, MetService tweeted.

There had also been gusts of 200km/h at Mt Hutt’s 2069-metre summit, 155km/h in Lyttleton, 126km/h at New Brighton Pier and 100km/h at Christchurch Airport. Mt Cook Aero recorded a gust of 115km/h before 1pm.

A new round of Severe Weather Watches and Warnings have been issued this morning.

This system is bringing strong winds to southern and central New Zealand, heavy rain to the west of the South Island and even some snow for higher level roads of the lower South Island.

Details on… pic.twitter.com/3Tf8D8QMb2 — MetService (@MetService) October 14, 2023

Orange strong wind warnings remain in place for the Tararua District and Wairarapa and north of Carterton until 2am on Monday, and for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Carterton until 8pm tonight.

In the South Island, Marlborough and the Canterbury High Country are also under strong wind warnings until 9pm tonight.

In all these areas, severe northwesterly gales may reach 120km/h in exposed places. Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures.

Driving may also be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.