Christchurch and Wellington are being blasted by strong winds this morning. Photo / Hamish Clark

Severe winds at speeds up to 140km/h are buffeting Christchurch and Wellington this morning as heavy rain also falls on the South Island’s West Coast.

MetService is warning Canterbury and Christchurch residents the strong winds could cause widespread damage, especially to trees and power lines, and may lift roofs.

The winds could also impact public transport services and cut power, with MetService placing the entire region under a red strong wind warning.

Orange strong wind warnings are also in place for Wellington, Marlborough and the West Coast.

MetService has also issued heavy rain watches for the entire south and west of the South Island, with snow likely in the ranges around Queenstown.

🔴🟠🟡🌧💨 We've just issued our latest round of Severe Weather Warnings and Watches, including a 🔴 RED 🔴 Wind Warning for the Canterbury High Country, Canterbury Plains, and Christchurch including Banks Peninsula, from 9am until 5pm Saturday 14th. pic.twitter.com/PyV8AJU2qa — MetService (@MetService) October 13, 2023

Conditions are a lot calmer in Auckland, but rain is still tipped for this evening as the nation’s biggest city heads for a high of 20C today with moderate northwest winds, before a mostly fine Sunday morning and another high of 20C.

Christchurch, meanwhile, can expect strong winds to blast the city and surroundings through until 5pm, with gusts at speeds up to 140km/h.

Gales at speeds up to 90km/h can also be expected on Sunday as the city heads for highs of 20C today and tomorrow.

MetService said the gales may blow even harder in the high country, reaching speeds up to 150km/h.

Marlborough can also expect potentially damaging gales at speeds of up to 120km/h in exposed places, with MetService placing it under an orange strong wind warning through to 9pm.

Elsewhere in the South Island, Dunedin is set for winds at speeds up to 90km/h today and a high of 19C before rain and a high of 16C tomorrow.

In the North Island, Wellington’s strong wind warning will last until 8pm, with gales at speeds up to 120km/h and morning and early afternoon rain, with Wairarapa residents south of Carterton also affected.

Capital residents can also expect highs of 16C today and 15C tomorrow.

Further north, a strong wind watch has been put in place for Wairarapa residents from Carterton up to Woodville.

Elsewhere, Hamilton is set for rain tonight and a high of 18C before mixed rain and sunshine tomorrow and a high of 20C.

Tauranga residents can also expect mixed weather over the weekend, with highs of 20C and 21C.