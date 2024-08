A lightning storm above Auckland taken from Tamaki Drive looking towards the city. Photo / Richard Harri

A lightning storm above Auckland taken from Tamaki Drive looking towards the city. Photo / Richard Harri

By RNZ

Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit much of the North Island overnight, but the bad weather seemed to be receding as dawn broke.

In Auckland, the heavy rain stopped at around 5am.

In Northland, about 290 homes in the Raupo and Pouto areas were without power after lightning strikes. Northpower said engineers were working on the fault.

Vector’s outage map showed unplanned cuts in the far north of the Auckland region, around Pakiri and Wellsford, and in eastern parts of Waiheke Island.