Heavy rain warnings are in place for the South Island this week, with strong winds predicted in the upper South Island and lower North Island and snow warnings put in place for the Otago and Southland regions. Video / MetService

After a weekend of relatively fine weather, damaging winds are in many parts of the country, particularly in the far south, before more settled weather takes their place.

Strong wind, heavy rain, and heavy snowfall are all under “triple whammy” watches from MetService as two waves of severe weather are predicted to occur over the next two days.

From Wednesday, eastern parts of the North Island, with Auckland and Northland, will feel the effects of the wild weather. Strong to gale westerly winds are tipped to hit these areas. MetService warns strong wind watches or warnings may be issued.

There is light at the end of the tunnel as the week progresses. A ridge of high pressure is forecast to move to the country from the west on Thursday, bringing a more settled end to the week.

Wind gusts of up to 120 km/h are forecast near the bottom of the North Island tomorrow night during the first round, which was due to blast the nation overnight.

MetService issued a 48-hour strong wind watch for Fiordland, Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, Southland and Stewart Island which began at 9am yesterday and is expected to end at 9am on Wednesday.

“Winds may reach severe gale in exposed places, and this watch could be upgraded to a warning closer to the time,” MetService said.

A windy looking start to the week across the South Island.



The dark greens and purples showing the strongest winds in these images.

Later, the Canterbury Plains is under a strong wind watch from 2am today until 4am Wednesday. A watch for Banks Peninsula ends at midnight on Wednesday.

A 34-hour strong wind watch is under way for northern Otago, Dunedin and Clutha, which began 2am today and ends at noon on Wednesday.

A strong wind warning, meanwhile, has been issued for Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough, beginning at 6pm today and ending at 5am on Wednesday.

Damaging wind is a real concern for parts of the country, especially the lower South Island.



There are 2⃣ periods of high wind forecast.



The second round, later Tuesday/Tuesday night, could be particularly bad.



Property damage & power cuts are likely for some.



MetService said strong gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures; and could make driving more dangerous, especially for drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

“Expect severe gale northwesterlies in exposed places, with gusts reaching 120km/h,” MetService said.

Three mountain passes have road snowfall warnings in effect, and there have been many heavy snow and rain watches issued for the southern part of the South Island.

Snow is forecast down to 400 metres in Southland, Clutha and Fiordland tonight and down to 200m on Wednesday night, with a heavy snow watch from 10pm tonight until 10am Wednesday.

❄️ Watch the snow pile up on our high-res model ❄️



This is through midnight Wednesday.



There are two waves of snow. One this today & early tonight.



A second, more impressive period of snow, arrives Tuesday afternoon.



For Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, and inland Dunedin, meanwhile, snow is forecast to fall down to 300m on Wednesday morning.

MetService warned snowfall there could approach warning criteria, with heavy falls tipped 500m above sea level. A watch there lasts from midnight until 10am on Wednesday. MetService said this could be extended.

MetService issued road snowfall warnings for Milford Rd, State Highway 94, from 1am today until 6am on Wednesday with up to 50cm likely to settle above 300m.

A snowfall warning for the Crown Range Rd lasts from midday until 5pm today, with 2cm to 4cm possible above 800m near the summit.

Between 1pm and 6pm, a snowfall warning is in place for Lindis Pass, SH8, with up to 2cm of snow likely above 800m.

“Note, another brief burst of heavy rain is expected to affect the [Fiordland] area Tuesday afternoon,” MetService said.