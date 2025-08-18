High level roads in the north should expect some snow tomorrow afternoon, with a warning in place for Desert Rd from midday.

Lynden said the snowfall could continue as far down as the Wairarapa, with the possibility of snowfall to 500m in the winding Remutaka Ranges.

Cold air will begin hitting the North Island today, bringing with it unpredictable squally winds and scattered showers.

🚗Road Snowfall Warnings have been updated, with new roads added



❄️Snow is expected on many elevated roads today and tomorrow in the South Island and even some in the North Island



Take extra care, and factor possible snow into your journey over high-lying roads pic.twitter.com/SZ6BekOqz6 — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2025

The upper North Island could see strong gusty winds of 80-100km/h tonight, potentially developing into thunderstorms and hail continuing into tomorrow.

“Tomorrow is likely to be a heavy hitter in terms of those gusts, with potential for rain.”

Those in Taranaki, Waikato, Auckland and Northland should consider securing outdoor objects.

In the south, motorists are being urged to take extra care, with warnings already in place for both Milford Rd (SH94) and the Crown Range Rd near Queenstown.

Warnings will be coming into effect for several other key alpine passes tomorrow, including the Lindis Pass (SH8), Porters Pass (SH73) and Lewis Pass (SH7).

While the risk of thunderstorms tonight is minimal, South Islanders should brace for a chilly front, with temperature maximums both today and tomorrow to remain in the single digits.