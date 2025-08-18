Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Weather: Snowfall impacts South Island roads, north braces for 100km/h gales

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather August 18-19. Video / MetService

Kiwis can expect a chilly start to the week as snow falls in the south and is set to coat parts of the North Island tomorrow, bringing with it the potential for gale-force winds.

Eight road snowfall warnings are now in place across the country, with snow expected to fall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save