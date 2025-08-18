“Because of all that cold air and the amount of moisture that is bringing all of those showers, the higher parts of the North Island could see some of that rainfall as snow, including over the Desert Road [on Tuesday].”
Makgabutlane said snowfall starting in the middle of the day was not uncommon.
“If it’s cold enough, and that moisture is deep enough which it seems to be, it’s not too unusual. It’s a case of things aligning perfectly,” she said.
In Waiōuru, the maximum temperature was forecast to be 6C with a low of -1C, but Makgabutlane expected it could be colder on the Desert Rd.
“On Desert Rd itself, once it starts snowing, the temperature could be closer to the low single digits if not close to zero.”
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.