Snowfall warning for Desert Road amid cold, wet conditions

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Desert Road as a southerly system hits the North Island. Photo / Waka Kotahi

MetService has issued a snowfall warning for the Desert Road as wet and cold conditions hit the country.

The State Highway 1 warning is for 12pm to 8pm tomorrow.

The snow showers are expected to affect the road above 700m, with the possibility of 2cm-4cm accumulating near and south

