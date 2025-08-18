A snowfall warning has been issued for the Desert Road as a southerly system hits the North Island. Photo / Waka Kotahi

MetService has issued a snowfall warning for the Desert Road as wet and cold conditions hit the country.

The State Highway 1 warning is for 12pm to 8pm tomorrow.

The snow showers are expected to affect the road above 700m, with the possibility of 2cm-4cm accumulating near and south of the road’s summit, with smaller amounts further north.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the forecast was due to a southerly turn overnight.

“The last few days has been relatively mild but from [Monday night] into [Tuesday] morning the winds start to turn more southerly and that will start to usher in a wave of much colder air over the country, and with that we also have rain and showers expected,” she said.