A road snowfall warning is also expected to come into force for Lindis Pass (SH8) from early afternoon until late evening, with snow expected to affect the road above 800m.

On Porters Pass (SH73), snow is expected to fall to 600m from late Monday evening until early Tuesday morning.

Skiers make the most of Roundhill Ski Field before the next snowfall forecast for this coming week. 17 August 2025. New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden Woodward

However, Pauley said, from tomorrow evening, showers could bring the snow down to 400-500m in the far south and maybe 600-700m in Canterbury.

“Snow could be affecting South Island areas above 200m on Tuesday,” he said.

Snow is forecast to fall across the South Island and Mackenzie District early next week. 17 August 2025. New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden Woodward

“There is also a chance the Central Plateau in the North Island could be affected by snow above 900m.”

Pauley said an unstable low-pressure system could bring the chance of “squally” thunderstorms tomorrow.

“We have a risk of thunderstorms for the likes of Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula, stretching all the way down the west coast of the North Island to Taranaki,” he said.

“With that, we’re going to be seeing some strong wind gusts of 80-100km/h, some small hail and the heavy falls we see with thunderstorms.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

