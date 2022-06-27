MetService National weather: June 27th - 29th

Heavy snow is on the way for Canterbury tonight, as well as heavy rain for other parts of the South Island.

Metservice has issued a heavy snow watch for the Canterbury High Country, south of Culverden from 8pm tonight to 8am on Tuesday.

It is predicting a period of snow down to 400m, with heavy falls above 500m.

Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for the Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73) and Lindis Pass (SH8). The warnings are expected to lift throughout tonight and tomorrow.

The forecaster says a front has brought periods of heavy rain to Westland from this morning which is expected to last until tomorrow morning.

The front is also expected to bring rain to Canterbury this evening.

Road Snowfall Warnings have been issued for several higher South Island roads/passes https://t.co/aIkbAHKg1S ^PL pic.twitter.com/rnsY2p1NG4 — MetService (@MetService) June 26, 2022

A heavy rain watch is in place for Westland south of Otira until 6am tomorrow.

It comes after the South Island received its first significant snowfall of the year earlier this month.

Castle Hill residents were left cut off after State Highway 73 from Springfield to Arthurs Pass was closed overnight.

The Otago Daily Times reported Icy roads caused several trucks to become stuck on the Lindis Pass (SH8).

About six trucks became stuck around the summit about 2.15am due to the weather, including one truck that jackknifed.

The Crown Range after snowfall overnight earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

The Crown Range was closed for three days after the severe weather caused an avalanche risk on the road.

An avalanche assessment was completed and road crews worked to clear "an impressive amount of snow" from the road before it was reopened.