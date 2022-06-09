Snow on the Crown Range on Friday morning. Photo / George Heard

Castle Hill residents in the middle of the South Island are cut off after a night of heavy snowfall.

Waka Kotahi has closed State Highway 73 from Springfield to Arthurs Pass, due to snow. The next update is expected at 10am.

Currently, all traffic between Christchurch and Greymouth will have to detour through the Lewis Pass.

MetService has a road snowfall warning in place until at least this afternoon.

The road is open between Omarama and Queenstown despite snow lining the side of State Highway 7 on the Lindis Pass.

The Crown Range on Friday morning after snowfall overnight. Photo / George Heard

Much of the country is on a weather watch with 26 weather warnings in place across New Zealand.

SH73 remains CLOSED at this time due to snow. The next update is now expected at 10 am. ^JP https://t.co/L29UGFKh9j — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) June 9, 2022

There is a chance of severe thunderstorms in Nelson, Buller, Westland and Marlborough, while snow is likely in Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District and the Canterbury High Country.

Coronet Peak on Friday morning after heavy snowfall overnight. Photo / Ferg

Forecaster weatherwatch.co.nz says an active cold front is moving into the western side of New Zealand today.

It has reported large hail has fallen on the West Coast with a damaging shower producing hail larger than grapes.