Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Weather: Slow-moving front to batter New Zealand with heavy rain, 100km/h winds

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather: August 26 - 29. MetService

A “potent front” is forecast to sweep up the country, bringing heavy rain and strong winds for many regions.

“Pretty much everywhere in the country is going to be getting wet today,” MetService forecaster Michael Pauley told the Herald.

“The lovely fine weather we have been having is going

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save