“There is a chance of thunderstorms and small hail stretching all the way up from Fiordland to Buller,” Pauley said.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the affected regions until mid-afternoon.

Between 100-140mm of rain is forecast, with peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h.

Several Watches and Warnings are in place today and tomorrow as a rain band moves in from the north and a cold front approach from the south.

🌧️ Rain Watchesfor Gisborne, Westland ranges, Fiordland, and the headwaters of Otago/Canterbury lakes and rivers (mainly south of Arthur’s… pic.twitter.com/PlY9FVOptt — MetService (@MetService) August 26, 2025

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions [are] possible.”

Strong wind watches are also in place for Marlborough and the Canterbury High Country until this afternoon.

Niwa said the “potent front” will bring strong westerly winds, which could exceed 100km/h in the alps and the interiors of Canterbury and Otago.

⚠️ Thursday will be a busy weather day in the South Island as a potent front moves north:



🌧️ Heavy rain for the West Coast



❄️ High-elevation snowfall in the Alps



🍃 Strong westerly winds that may exceed 100 km/h in the Alps and the interiors of Canterbury and Otago pic.twitter.com/xv3qvlgAfb — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Pauley said much of the central North Island will start fine because it will take some time for the front to move up the country.

It will also be a fine start for Auckland, with just some cloud around.

“Then more clouds will build in and rain will be coming in during the evening,” Pauley said.

Showers will linger in the region once the front moves through overnight.

“We end up in that showerly westerly flow. There will be some fine patches, and there will be showers,” Pauley said.

“Depending on where you are will depend on what stuff you get. The showers will be more localised.”

Temperatures are forecast to rise as the country slowly moves out of winter and into spring.

“Parts of Canterbury are going to be getting to 18C, while in the North Island, we’re going to be seeing temperatures that are warmer than average for this time of year,” Pauley said.

According to MetService, Auckland is forecast to reach a high of 18C and fall to a low of 12C, while Hamilton will reach a high of 17C and fall to a low of 10C.

