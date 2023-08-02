Desert Rd remains closed this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The Desert Rd remains closed this morning due to snow as temperatures plummeted in the region overnight.

State Highway 47 National Park to Turangi was also closed at 5:35am due to a truck roll and SH4 Tohunga Junction to Manunui was closed since 3:30am due to a truck crash.

Desert Rd dropped to -3.7C overnight and -2.4C in Waiouru while Rotorua and Taupō registered 0.8C each.

Tauranga’s low was 3.6C and Whakatane 3.4C.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the next few days were looking fine, dry and relatively settled for the region.

“The winds have swung round to the southwest which is a great direction for keeping the Bay of Plenty dry.

“However, clear skies and lighter winds will mean some more cold and frosty nights into the weekend,” he said.

MetService issued a fresh road snowfall warning for the Desert Rd this morning, in place from 7am to midday today.

“Snow showers are expected above about 500m metres at first but the level rises during the morning to 800m before the showers clear around midday.

“A further 1 to 3 cm of snow may accumulate above 800m with lesser amounts down to 600m.”

More to come.



