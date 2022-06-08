Showers, possibly thundery, are forecast in Auckland today. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Weather authorities have issued a top priority severe thunderstorm warning for the lower North Island as wild weather - including possible tornados - is forecast for many areas of New Zealand today.

Emergency services in and around Wellington have been dealing with surface flooding this morning, as much of New Zealand is under thunderstorm watch.

A Central fire communications centre spokesperson said they been called to Mana Esplanade, in Porirua, to deal with flooding.

MetService issued the severe weather warning just before 6.30am, saying it would affect Kāpiti Coast, Upper Hutt City, Hutt City, Porirua, Wellington and South Wairarapa.

Locals are being warned that as storms approach, they should take shelter - preferably indoors and away from windows - and to move cars under cover or away from trees.

The National Emergency Management Agency is also advising people to get back to land if they are outdoors or on the water, secure loose objects around homes, check drains and gutters are clear and be ready to slow down or stop if out on the road.

"During and after the storm, you should also beware of fallen trees and power lines."

Motorists in Wellington being warned of a number of closures including Haywards Rd on State Highway 58 in Judgeford. Eastern Hutt Rd is also closed.

Thunderstorms are possible across many parts of the country today with more rain forecast today as an unstable northwest airstream moves over New Zealand.

Aucklanders are also waking up to heavy rain in the early hours of this morning.

❄️ Check out the 48-hour snowfall forecast!



Snow levels are forecast to lower significantly on Thursday night & Friday, leading to major accumulations about the ranges, ski fields & along pass roads.



Be aware if you are travelling from Friday through the weekend! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/rBc68RDCKn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 8, 2022

A severe thunderstorm watch also remains in force for Nelson, Buller, Taranaki, Wanganui, and Manawatū.

A weather warning has been issued for Westland, in the South Island after MetService's weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near offshore Hokitika.

Torrential rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected, and tornados are possible.

MetService warned that torrential rain could cause surface or flash flooding near streams, gullies and urban areas and make driving conditions extremely hazardous - while large hail could significantly damage crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles.

Tornados could blow out windows, lift roofs, break large branches off trees, generate dangerous flying debris and blow vehicles off the road.

- More to come