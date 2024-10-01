“While this does mean some warmer than average temperatures it also increases the chance of heavy rain as the system passes over.”

A 24-hour orange heavy rain warning came into effect for the Westland District at 11pm last night. Meanwhile, warnings will also come into force for Tasman northwest of Motueka, Richmond and Bryant ranges including the Rai Valley, and Mount Taranaki throughout Wednesday.

Up to 190mm of rain is expected on the West Coast, threatening to cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions. MetService urged people to clear drains and gutters in preparation.

A swathe of heavy rain watches have also been issued from Northland down to Bay of Plenty, with moderate-to-high chances they would be upgraded to warnings.

In the Bay of Plenty, it was possible more rain could fall there in 36 hours from Thursday than in all of its notably dry September.

Heavy falls are also expected in Auckland this afternoon. The daily high should reach 19C today and remain at 18C until the weekend, with rain forecast into next week.

Road snowfall warnings are in place from 9am today at the earliest for Crown Range Rd, Milord Rd (State Highway 94), Lindis Pass (SH8) and Haast Pass (SH6). These should all lapse by 3am Thursday.

Snow is possible down to 500m in Otago and South Canterbury on Thursday, when a mass of cold air passes over the South Island.

Ferris said: “On Thursday, as a low-pressure system gets close to our shores, it drags in some cold air from the south of the South Island, and that’s lining up with the band of rain that brings the risk of snow.”

It comes as Niwa warns of a potential for more downpours throughout October, amid an emerging “La Nina-like” pressure pattern raising the odds of big rain events.

