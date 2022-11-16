MetService has issued a number of severe thunderstorm watches across the North Island, including Hawke’s Bay (pictured is a thunderstorm approaching Te Paerahi Beach, Porangahau, last Saturday). Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService has issued several severe thunderstorm watches this afternoon, dominating the central and Far North regions of the North Island.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatu, Tararua, Wairarapa all have watches in place by MetService.

“Between 2pm and 10pm, there is a risk of severe thunderstorms producing localised downpours of 25-40mm/h in these areas,” it said.

In low-lying areas, such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, rainfall of this intensity can cause surface or flash flooding and may lead to slips.





Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/JXB1AoFuH8 pic.twitter.com/cAfyvYVJIJ — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) November 15, 2022

Motorists in the affected areas are urged to use caution due to surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines explained that when the forecaster issues these severe thunderstorm watches, they do not expect the entire region to “get slammed by severe thunder weather”.

“The idea is we’re saying within this area, the ingredients are there for the thunderstorm development and the potential for intense weather,” Hines said.

Hine also said there had been a few areas already this afternoon that had frequent thunder bouts, including south of Lake Taupo.