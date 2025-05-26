Advertisement
Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for top of North Island, heavy downpours forecast

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

MetService Severe Weather Update: Monday 26 May Video / MetService
  • Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, and Taranaki are under a severe thunderstorm watch.
  • MetService says the watch began at 5pm and will end 6am tomorrow.
  • Forecasters say heavy localised downpours are the focus of this watch.

The top of the North Island is set for a soaking with heavy rain and localised downpours forecast.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taranaki from 5pm until 6am tomorrow.

“A front is expected to bring rain and a low risk of thunderstorms to western parts of the North Island.”

MetService forecaster Sarah Haddon told the Herald the watch would feature short, localised downpours rather than thunderstorms.

She said a front would be moving across the regions this evening and overnight.

“Embedded within that front, as well as the associated band of rain in and around that front.”

According to the MetService website, the downpours would likely produce 25 to 40 mm/h rainfall rates.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

Haddon said the watch was forecast to begin “bang on” commuting time.

“If the rain has moved onshore by then, be very careful in your evening commute,” she said.

“Maybe stay indoors this evening, ensuring you have a safe place to go if anything were to happen to the roads and rivers around your property.”

A heavy rain watch came into force for Northland from 5pm until early tomorrow.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches are already in place for Taranaki and the Tararua Range until 2am.

South Island flooding

Heavy rain in Nelson and Westport this morning caused significant flooding.

Workers on Vanguard St in central Nelson used vehicles and cones to block the road to stop people driving through floodwaters that inundated the street, according to the NelsonApp.

“Steve Armour, who has worked on Vanguard St for 16 years, says he has never encountered flooding like this.

“People were driving down here creating massive waves that went [into other stores], Top of the South Service Centre is submerged in 200-300mm of water and it’s lapping at the doorway of the SPCA store,” he said.

According to MetService, Arthur’s Pass saw 129mm and Paradise Peak 115.2mm worth of rain during the past 12 hours.

Westport saw 68.8mm worth of rain while Mt Cook Village saw 60mm.

Save

