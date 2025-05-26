She said a front would be moving across the regions this evening and overnight.

Brief bursts of heavier rain are possible in Northland, Auckland, Waikato & Taranaki this evening and overnight



⛈️A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place - some areas could see rain ramp up for a time, with the chance of surface flooding, slips, and tricky driving weather… pic.twitter.com/Cqno6334Ho — MetService (@MetService) May 26, 2025

“Embedded within that front, as well as the associated band of rain in and around that front.”

According to the MetService website, the downpours would likely produce 25 to 40 mm/h rainfall rates.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

Haddon said the watch was forecast to begin “bang on” commuting time.

“If the rain has moved onshore by then, be very careful in your evening commute,” she said.

“Maybe stay indoors this evening, ensuring you have a safe place to go if anything were to happen to the roads and rivers around your property.”

A heavy rain watch came into force for Northland from 5pm until early tomorrow.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches are already in place for Taranaki and the Tararua Range until 2am.

South Island flooding

Heavy rain in Nelson and Westport this morning caused significant flooding.

Workers on Vanguard St in central Nelson used vehicles and cones to block the road to stop people driving through floodwaters that inundated the street, according to the NelsonApp.

“Steve Armour, who has worked on Vanguard St for 16 years, says he has never encountered flooding like this.

“People were driving down here creating massive waves that went [into other stores], Top of the South Service Centre is submerged in 200-300mm of water and it’s lapping at the doorway of the SPCA store,” he said.

According to MetService, Arthur’s Pass saw 129mm and Paradise Peak 115.2mm worth of rain during the past 12 hours.

Westport saw 68.8mm worth of rain while Mt Cook Village saw 60mm.