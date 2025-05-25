Nelson City Council says it is “actively monitoring” the weather conditions and responding to surface flooding in multiple locations across the region.

Rutherford St will be closed shortly while urgent repairs are carried out on a manhole, said Alec Louverdis, group manager infrastructure.

“Contractors are currently on site managing the situation,” he said.

The eBus service is temporarily suspended while routes are assessed for safety and accessibility.

Residents are advised to delay travel if possible.

“If you must drive, please reduce your speed and avoid flooded roads. Please stay clear of floodwaters, which may be contaminated and pose health risks,” Louverdis said.

“The weather front is now moving away from the region, but council will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed.”

Buller Emergency Management said this morning’s heavy rain, coupled with a high tide, has seen surface flooding around the West Coast town of Westport.

“Please remember to stay safe — do not attempt to drive through flooded areas.”

Multiple slips and flooding have shut State Highway 6 for a section between Inangahua Junction to the SH6/SH67 Lower Buller Gorge intersections.

The NZ Transport Agency says: “Delay your journey or if use an alternate route. Next update by early evening or earlier if road conditions change.”

Videos shared on local social media show roads completely flooded and coming up to houses and buildings.

Meanwhile, heavy rain which has been falling overnight in the headwaters of the Waimakariri, Rakaia and Hurunui rivers has prompted Environment Canterbury to issue an alpine riverbed alert.

Flows in the upper parts of the Waimakariri River have started to increase while other alpine fed river flows are expected to rise.

“Beware of increasing flows if you are working or recreating in these riverbeds,” ECan says.

“Out-of-river flooding from any of these rivers is unlikely.”

MetService has just lifted multiple heavy rain and strong wind watches and warnings, advising risk of severe gales in places like Wellington and Marlborough has now eased.

The west coast of the South Island took the brunt of the bad weather last night and in the early hours of this morning.

A front, swept in from the Tasman Sea, is bringing rain this morning to Taranaki and the Kāpiti Coast, particularly around the ranges where weather watches remain in place.

“As morning turns to evening, rain will spread elsewhere, falling in many parts of the North Island,” MetService said.