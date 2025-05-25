- Severe gales and heavy rain are forecast as a front moves over southern and central regions.
- Parts of the South Island have accumulated large amounts of rain overnight, with most watches and warnings set to lift this morning.
- Rain will spread to many parts of the North Island, bringing warmer, humid conditions.
Parts of the country may need to brace for sudden, heavy rain this evening as a severe thunderstorm watch comes into force.
“A front is expected to bring rain and a low risk of thunderstorms to western parts of the North Island from Taranaki northwards from this evening until around dawn Tuesday,” a MetService watch issued this morning warns.
“Although the risk of thunderstorms is low, the risk of localised downpours occurring in this area is considered moderate. If they occur, downpours would likely produce rainfall rates of 25 to 40 mm/h.
“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.