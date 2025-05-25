Advertisement
Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued, possible downpours for North Island tonight

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
Pedestrian battling the wind and rain in Wellington. File photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Severe gales and heavy rain are forecast as a front moves over southern and central regions.
  • Parts of the South Island have accumulated large amounts of rain overnight, with most watches and warnings set to lift this morning.
  • Rain will spread to many parts of the North Island, bringing warmer, humid conditions.

Parts of the country may need to brace for sudden, heavy rain this evening as a severe thunderstorm watch comes into force.

“A front is expected to bring rain and a low risk of thunderstorms to western parts of the North Island from Taranaki northwards from this evening until around dawn Tuesday,” a MetService watch issued this morning warns.

“Although the risk of thunderstorms is low, the risk of localised downpours occurring in this area is considered moderate. If they occur, downpours would likely produce rainfall rates of 25 to 40 mm/h.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

The watch covers Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, and Taranaki.

Heavy rain and strong winds have been hitting many parts of the South Island and central North Island overnight, although the weather in these areas looks to be improving.

MetService has just lifted multiple heavy rain and strong wind watches and warnings, advising risk of severe gales in places like Wellington and Marlborough has now eased.

The west coast of the South Island took the brunt of the bad weather last night and in the early hours of this morning.

A front, swept in from the Tasman Sea, is bringing rain this morning to Taranaki and the Kāpiti Coast, particularly around the ranges where weather watches remain in place.

“As morning turns to evening, rain will spread elsewhere, falling in many parts of the North Island,” MetService said.

“Temperatures will be noticeably warmer, mixed with this wet weather and you can expect some more humid conditions for the week.”

Northland has a heavy rain watch in place for 12 hours from 5pm, advising there may be periods of heavy rain with possible downpours.

“Amounts may approach warning criteria and possibly exceed them about localised areas, especially in downpours,” the watch notice said.

“Note, a severe thunderstorms watch is also in place for Northland.”

There was a moderate chance this could be upgraded to a warning.

In the past 12 hours there had been “notable” rain accumulations, including 129mm at Arthur’s Pass, 115.2mm at Paradise Peak, and 68.8mm at Westport.

“Although conditions are expected to improve in most parts of the South Island, people should still follow advice from their local authorities about safety precautions,” MetService said.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.

