MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Auckland City, Waikato and Franklin regions this afternoon.
The warning will remain in place until 4.22pm.
MetService said severe thunderstorms were detected near Hunua and the Hunua Ranges at 3.22pm.
“These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast and are expectedto lie near Hunua, the Hunua Ranges and Ararimu at 3.52pm and near Kaiaua, Hunua, Mangatawhiri, the Hunua Ranges and Ararimu at 4.22pm.”
The Northland watch issued by MetService covers from 3pm today until 9pm, with localised downpours of 25-40mm per hour forecast for that six-hour period.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms were likely to be generated from a warm moist air mass and daytime heating, MetService said.
MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said places in Northland further east were most likely to be affected by today’s weather.
“The worst-affected areas yesterday were inland Northland and a bit closer to the West Coast as well. Today, it’s a little bit more focused just right down the spine inland.”
Hillyer said the risk of downpours or flash flooding was the real hazard compared to lightning strikes.
Today’s thunderstorms and heavy rain may linger over a location for a long period of time.
“Quite often we’ll have thunderstorms and heavy rain and downpours with fronts that move through an area but this is setting up in a convergence and can just sit over one location and so really drive up the rainfall in a very localised way,” Hillyer said.
