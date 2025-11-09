MetService warned the thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain.

“Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.”

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Auckland and Waikato until 4.22pm. Photo / MetService

The National Emergency Management Agency advises as storms approach, people should:

Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside.

Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

Move cars under cover or away from trees;

Secure any loose objects around your property;

Check that drains and gutters are clear.

Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

🌦️Showers building!



☀️Daytime heating is causing showers in areas of the North Island. There is a 🟡Severe Thunderstorm Watch out for Northland and northern parts of Auckland.



We've also got risks of heavy showers and thunderstorms down to Bay of Plenty as well.… pic.twitter.com/b3v9P4S8Re — MetService (@MetService) November 9, 2025

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Northland and Auckland.

The Northland watch issued by MetService covers from 3pm today until 9pm, with localised downpours of 25-40mm per hour forecast for that six-hour period.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms were likely to be generated from a warm moist air mass and daytime heating, MetService said.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said places in Northland further east were most likely to be affected by today’s weather.

“The worst-affected areas yesterday were inland Northland and a bit closer to the West Coast as well. Today, it’s a little bit more focused just right down the spine inland.”

Hillyer said the risk of downpours or flash flooding was the real hazard compared to lightning strikes.

Today’s thunderstorms and heavy rain may linger over a location for a long period of time.

“Quite often we’ll have thunderstorms and heavy rain and downpours with fronts that move through an area but this is setting up in a convergence and can just sit over one location and so really drive up the rainfall in a very localised way,” Hillyer said.

