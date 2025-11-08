MetService is warning heavy downpours may be on the cards in Northland this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northland as the wet weather continues into the weekend.

The watch issued by MetService covers from 3pm today until 9pm, with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h forecast for that six-hour period.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms were likely to be generated from a warm moist air-mass and daytime heating, MetService said.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said places in Northland further east were most likely to be affected by today’s weather.