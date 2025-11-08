Advertisement
Northland weather alert: Heavy downpours and thunderstorm watch in force

Karina Cooper
News Director·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

MetService is warning heavy downpours may be on the cards in Northland this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northland as the wet weather continues into the weekend.

The watch issued by MetService covers from 3pm today until 9pm, with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm/h forecast for that six-hour period.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms were likely to be generated from

Save