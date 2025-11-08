“The worst affected areas yesterday were inland Northland and a bit closer to the West Coast as well. Today, it’s a little bit more focused just right down the spine inland.”
The west coast of Northland yesterday experienced between 30mm and 60mm of rain in a six-hour span, as well as about 15 lightning strikes.
“Some of these places got around 30mm in an hour, which is a significant downpour and would have definitely led to areas of surface flooding,” Hillyer said.
“Very similar idea today with the severe thunderstorm watch that we have out for inland Northland and north Northern Auckland.”
“The risk really is for downpours, 25 to 40mm of rain per hour are possible.”
Hillyer said the risk of downpours or flash flooding was the real hazard compared to lightning strikes.
Today’s thunderstorms and heavy rain may linger over a location for a long period of time.
“Quite often we’ll have thunderstorms and heavy rain and downpours with fronts that move through an area but this is setting up in a convergence and can just sit over one location and so really drive up the rainfall in a very localised way,” Hillyer said.