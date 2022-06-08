Snapchat videos of flooding in Taita. Video / Snapchat

Weather authorities have issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the central and lower North Island and top of the South Island as wild weather - including hail and possible tornados - is forecast for many areas of New Zealand today.

Emergency services in and around Wellington have been dealing with surface flooding this morning, as much of New Zealand is under thunderstorm watch.

A Central fire communications centre spokesperson said they been called to Mana Esplanade, in Porirua, to deal with flooding. Motorists in Wellington being warned of a number of closures including Haywards Rd on State Highway 58 in Judgeford. Eastern Hutt Rd is also closed.

MetService issued a severe weather warning just before 6.30am, saying it would affect Kāpiti Coast, Upper Hutt City, Hutt City, Porirua, Wellington and South Wairarapa.

Residents are being warned that as storms approach, they should take shelter - preferably indoors and away from windows - and to move cars under cover or away from trees.

The National Emergency Management Agency is also advising people to get back to land if they are outdoors or on the water, secure loose objects around homes, check drains and gutters are clear and be ready to slow down or stop if out on the road.

"During and after the storm, you should also beware of fallen trees and power lines."

Thursday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧

🌧🌧️

🌧️🌧🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧🌧☁️

🌧🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌧

🌧️



🌧️🌧

🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌤️🌤️ 🌧

🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌧☁️

🌧️☁️☁️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 8, 2022

Thunderstorms are possible across many parts of the country today with more rain forecast as an unstable northwest airstream moves over New Zealand.

Aucklanders also woke to heavy rain in the early hours of this morning. More showers - with possible hail and thunder in the west - are forecast this morning.

"Thunderstorms are expected to affect western parts of the North Island from Waikato southwards until Thursday evening, bringing localised very heavy rain, hail and squally wind gusts," the MetService said.

"Between 8am and 2pm Thursday, there is a risk that a few of these thunderstorms could be severe south of Raglan bringing rain with damaging wind gusts in excess of 110 m/h, one or two small or damaging tornadoes. Additionally, some of the thunderstorms could bring localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40 mm/h possible."

Meanwhile, the Lindis Pass and Crown Range Road in the South Island are under snow watch from 7am to noon on Thursday. The MetService said 1-2cm of snow could hit the summits of the roads this morning, with more snow again overnight tonight.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wellington Radar Area https://t.co/slPZF6o56W pic.twitter.com/MCdbjNYZFs — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 8, 2022

A severe thunderstorm watch also remains in force for Nelson, Buller, Taranaki, Wanganui, and Manawatū.

A weather warning has been issued for Westland, in the South Island after MetService's weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near offshore Hokitika.

Torrential rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected, and tornados are possible.

MetService warned that torrential rain could cause surface or flash flooding near streams, gullies and urban areas and make driving conditions extremely hazardous - while large hail could significantly damage crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles.

Tornados could blow out windows, lift roofs, break large branches off trees, generate dangerous flying debris and blow vehicles off the road.

"Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous," the MetService said.

"Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including to trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous. If any tornadoes occur, they will only affect very localised areas."

- More to come