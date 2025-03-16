Advertisement
New Zealand

Weather: Severe gales and heavy rain set to batter parts of the country

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Strong wind watches are in places across much of the southern parts of the country including Fiordland. Photo / file

Severe wind and rain is forecast to batter central and southern parts of the country early in the week, with warnings in place in several regions.

Preceded by a strong northwest flow, an active front is set to move over New Zealand on Monday and Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Westland and Fiordland for 24 hours from 4am on Monday.

MetService has also issued rain watches for Southland from midday Monday to 3am Tuesday, and Stewart Island from 6am to 9pm on Monday.

Strong wind watches are in place across southern parts of the country including the Canterbury high country, Otago, Fiordland, Southland, and Stewart Island.

Mhlongo said the strong wind watch for Otago will be mainly inland for 18 hours starting at 3am on Monday. Winds may approach severe gales in places.

Wellington is also expected to live up to its reputation, with a strong wind watch in place for 12 hours from midnight on Monday. There will be north to northwest winds approaching a severe gale in places.

The rest of the North Island is in for a calm week, with a period of rain for most areas on Monday, turning to showers about the western regions in the afternoon. Northerlies and showers develop on Tuesday.

