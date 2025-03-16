Strong wind watches are in places across much of the southern parts of the country including Fiordland. Photo / file

Severe wind and rain is forecast to batter central and southern parts of the country early in the week, with warnings in place in several regions.

Preceded by a strong northwest flow, an active front is set to move over New Zealand on Monday and Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Westland and Fiordland for 24 hours from 4am on Monday.

MetService has also issued rain watches for Southland from midday Monday to 3am Tuesday, and Stewart Island from 6am to 9pm on Monday.