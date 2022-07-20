Wild weather lashing the South Island's interior has caused widespread damage, and many roads remain closed this morning owing to slips or flooding. Photo / Supplied

Highways across the South Island are closed due to rockfalls, slips and fallen trees caused by severe weather this week.

Heavy rain has fallen in the headwaters of Otago: in the Upper Clutha River catchments and in the headwaters of Central Otago rivers, including the Kawarau River, the Shotover River, the Lindis River, the Manuherikia River and the Kye Burn/upper Taieri River.

At 1pm on Wednesday, the following highways were closed: State Highway 8 Lindis Pass, SH6 Murchsion west of Hinehaka Rd and Haast Pass, SH77 between Blackford Rd and Mt Hutt Station Rd and SH80 Ben Ohau to Aoraki Mount Cook.

Motorists have been urged to use caution on a number of other highways in the South Island

More severe weather is still to come with Metservice issuing a raft of weather warnings for Thursday.

A deep low is forecast to develop east of central New Zealand brining a strong and unsettled south to southwest flow to eastern areas from northern parts of Canterbury through to Gisborne, the forecaster says.

Road snowfall warnings come into force for the Arthurs, Lewis, Lindis Pass and Porters passes this evening.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council this morning advised of "a lot of water on the road between Wānaka and Cromwell, near Pisa, and you can expect this elsewhere on your journeys". The council said motorists were likely to encounter debris on roads through the region.

A rockfall has closed SH6 between the SH65 intersection and Hinehaka Rd. An update is expected at noon today.

Further south, the Gore District Council says the Mataura River has risen significantly overnight, and several roads are closed around the city. The river was expected to start dropping soon, and roads could reopen later this morning.

The Otago Regional Council was yesterday urging people to be cautious around rivers and low-lying land as waterways around Central Otago and the upper Clutha catchments rise.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning drivers in Otago and Canterbury to be aware of slips and possible washouts on a number of routes.

Paddys Alley Road at Athol was heavily flooded and not passable on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Otago and Southland system manager Graeme Hall said slips and rockfalls would continue this week.

Haast Pass was closed owing to fallen trees, rock slips, flooding and strong winds.

An Aspiring Highways representative said a "couple of diggers had been sent to clear the road and assessments were being done between Makarora and Hawea."

Last night, SH8 through Alexandra was the only route open to SH1 for northbound travel out of Central Otago.

The downpour caused roads and walking tracks to close as the Manuherikia River breached its banks near Omakau, Ophir and Galloway, flooding low-lying farmland.

A boil water notice was issued for Omakau and Ophir, and Ophir residents were advised to keep a sharp watch on river levels.

The Manuherikia River registered what is believed to be its third highest flow since 1971 — below 600 cumecs.

The highest previous flow recorded for the Manuherikia River at Ophir, since 1971, was 602 cumecs in December 1995.

- Additional reporting Otago Daily Times