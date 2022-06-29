The first major storm of winter and snow caused caused trouble for motorists on the Crown Range Road between Wanaka and Queenstown earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

The first major storm of winter and snow caused caused trouble for motorists on the Crown Range Road between Wanaka and Queenstown earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

All weather will be hitting the country today - with wind, rain, sun and snowfall in store for New Zealanders depending on the area they are in.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Milford Rd, Crown Range Rd and Lindis Pass for this afternoon.

Snow is expected to impact Milford Rd between 2pm and 7pm, with up to 4cm settling on the road above 700 metres. Crown Range Rd will be briefly affected between 3pm and 7pm, with up to 2cm of snow expected to settle on the road above 800 metres, and the same goes for Lindis Pass but between 4pm and 8pm.

Residents in parts of the South Island are also advised to hold on to their hats, with northwest winds picking up that could become severe gales in exposed places.

Strong wind watches between 1pm and 7pm have been issued for Stewart Island, Southland and Clutha and in Canterbury for a period of six hours between 1pm and 7pm.

Thursday's emojicast:



🌤️

🌤️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️



🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌤️🌤️ ☁️

🌧️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌧️🌤️🌤️

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 29, 2022

In the North Island, a strong rain watch was put into place for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay - this watch is in place until 8am this morning.

The coldest spot this morning, just after 6am, was Twizel - locals woke to a chilly -3.7C. Meanwhile, at the other end of the country, residents in Kaitaia woke to 13.6C.

Yesterday, Aucklanders faced an "unusually cold" day which hit a maximum temperature of only 12.1C.

An unusually cold day for us today, Auckland! (Hands up who had the heating on?)



We only hit a maximum temperature of 12.1 C.



"Cold days" like today or colder, only occur 2-3 times per year, on average, in Auckland. ^GG pic.twitter.com/jFl1PkftI5 — MetService (@MetService) June 29, 2022

It was already 12C in the City of Sails this morning as people started to wake for the day.

It will only get warmer too, with a forecast high of 16C. It will also be cloudy with some showers and strong winds in exposed places.

The North Shore was the windiest spot this morning, recording speeds of 31km/h.

The sun will be out across most areas of the North Island but rain is forecast for Kaitaia and strong winds are expected for Wellington after midday in exposed spots, according to MetService.

Rain and wind will be hitting both coasts of the South Island today, with thunderstorms possible in Invercargill.